PS5 and Xbox Series X OFFICIAL prices and pre-order info coming this month

While both the PS5 and Xbox Series X have now been revealed, fans have been waiting impatiently for news on how much the next gen consoles will cost, and when they can start placing pre-orders to make sure they get their hands on the hardware when it launches this holiday season.

Both Microsoft and Sony have held a number of showcases for their respective platform's games over the last few months, but it looks like we're finally going to be getting down to brass tacks with the reveal of both console's prices set for this month, as well as the imminent opening of Xbox Series X pre-orders.

DualShockers reports that former Game Informer editor, Imran Khan, has spilled the beans on Microsoft and Sony's upcoming plans to address the pricing and availability of their consoles this month. During the most recent episode of Kinda Funny Gamecast Khan said:

"From what I've heard, they both have to talk about hardware this month, in terms of pricing and availability..."

He went on to say that both companies have more software to reveal, and alluded to some big announcements that will have fans excited, and that Microsoft's showcase will be more strategic, likely keeping the digital-only Xbox Lockhart in its back pocket until Sony reveals the PS5's price tag.

Both Khan and co-host Greg Miller expect pre-orders to also go live this month. PS5 pre-order pages are already set up at a number of retailers, who are waiting for the okay from Sony to pull the trigger so that they can go live.

It looks like Xbox Series X pre-orders aren't far behind, with Australian telecoms company Telstra sending out an SMS to customers who signed up for updates on the console that pre-orders for the Xbox Series X and its all-access subscription service - Xbox All Access - will "open soon," (via Press Start).

Both the Xbox Series X and PS5 are expected to come in at around £500 or less, so you can start putting those pennies away while we wait on official word from Microsoft and Sony - which should be any day now.

