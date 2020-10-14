Prime Day MEGA DEAL: get the Samsung Galaxy Watch for under $240 right now!

The Samsung Galaxy Watch is easily one of the best smartwatches you can buy if you have an Android phone. It looks great, it's well made, and the battery lasts an age.

Fortunately, the advanced smartwatch has received a brilliant deal for Amazon Prime Day, slashing the price of the smartwatch to just $239.

If you're a sports fanatic, you're going to love the Galaxy Watch. Not only is it stylish but with Samsung Health it will track your steps, cycling, swimming and even your sleep.

All models feature built-in GPS, which not only allows you to track your runs, but also order an Uber from your wrist.

All models also feature a multi-day battery life – four days for the 42mm model, and an impressive seven days for the larger 46mm model. That means you won't miss any notifications, and you won't need to charge your watch every evening.

You can choose between a Black or Rose Gold 42mm Galaxy Watch.

Check out the deals below:

Samsung Galaxy 42mm Rose Gold/Black/Silver | now $239 at Amazon

The Galaxy Watch boasts up to 4 days' battery life, so you're free to take calls and messages on the go, pay for your morning coffee using Samsung Pay and order an Uber using the built-in GPS. You can save £100, so this is a fantastic and one not to be missed.

Samsung Galaxy 42mm Midnight Black/Rose Gold | now $239 at Amazon

