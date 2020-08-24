Prime Day has arrived early in Amazon's End of Summer Sale

Amazon Prime Day is happening in October the year, but that's not stopped the retailer dropping a surprise End of Summer Sale.

The End of Summer Sale runs from 24 August through until 1 September and, just like Amazon Prime Day, has massive discounts on literally thousands of products.

From big price cuts on Amazon's own devices, through cost carves on computers, tablets and monitors, and onto a big savings on home and kitchen products, DIY and tools, and mobile phones and accessories, there is a superb selection of bargains on offer.

To see the entire range of offers available simply click the link directly above, or for some examples of the savings available check out the highlight products below:

TCL 50EP658 50-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV | Was: £379 | Now: £299 | Saving: £80

TCL is a great TV maker that offers big real estate and smart features in its panels. And this large 50-inch screen has just has £80 sliced off its cost thanks to the Amazon End of Summer Sale. Free delivery is also included, which is next-day for Prime members.View Deal

Oppo A9 (2020) | Was: £219 | Now: £174 | Saving: £45

Oppo's stunning, large-screen A9 gets a brilliant price drop here that sees its price plunge under the £200 mark. Now available at only £174, this quality Android phone delivers a 6.5-inch screen, massive 5,000mAh battery, high-res 48MP camera system and Dolby Atmos audio. Free delivery is also included.

View Deal

All-New Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet | Was: £89.99 | Now: £64.99 | Saving: £25

Amazon's superb Fire HD 8 tablet, in its all-new 2020 form, gets a sweet £25 price cut in the End of Summer Sale. A choice of colours are on offer at this low price point, with the slate itself delivering an 8-inch HD screen, 32GB of storage space, a 12-hour battery life and 2GHz quad-core CPU.View Deal

Philips Azur Steam Iron | Was: £90 | Now: £54.99 | Saving: £35.01

Philips is one of the very foremost names in irons, and here it has its excellent 250 g Azur Steam Iron reduced by 39% in the Amazon End of Summer Sale. That means its price drops from £90 to £54.99, which is a straight saving of £35.01. It's also available in a black colourway, too, for the same price, and delivery is fast and free.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 | Was: £79.99 | Now: £59.99 | Saving: £20

The Amazon Echo Show 5 is a truly game-changing product, capable of sitting right at the heart of your smart home setup. And, right here, it is reduced by £20 in the Amazon End of Summer Sale. For anyone who has been thinking of kick-starting their smart home experience, then this is an offer not to be missed.View Deal

Amazon End of Summer Sale – T3's opinion

Amazon couldn't run its Prime Day super sale this summer and needed to delay it until October this year. And, while we certainly expect there to be great discounts and offers available then (as part of the wider Black Friday 2020 winter holiday sales that are taking place this year), for the products that would of been discounted, then the End of Summer Sale is the place to check out.

We've been saying for months now that this year deal hunters need to be active for far longer periods than past years, as deals are being spread out by retailers and many stellar discounts are dropping at unusual times. To bag the best bargains, it now isn't simply the case of waiting until Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday – you've got to be ready to pull the trigger at any time.

Also, as many shoppers will still not be thinking of bagging deals, competition for the End of Summer Sale offers will be considerable reduced, so we think it is currently a great destination to pick up tech and products for cheap.