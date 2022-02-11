Presidents Day TV sales at Best Buy start soon. Here's some early deals to hold you over...

While you can still take advantage of some of the best Super Bowl TV deals at Best Buy, next week we're going to see even more deals show up thanks to Presidents' Day. A holiday packed with savings around home goods including furniture, appliances and electronics, the next week is going to offer great deals on TVs, laptops, mattresses and much more.

You can get a head start on deals by heading to T3's best Presidents Day sales guide, but Best Buy is one place you'll definitely want to check out if you're hoping to find a solid Presidents Day TV deal. With current offers already live including up to $800 off Samsung 4K TVs as well as incredible deals on budget-friendly TVs on sale for as low as $299.99, there's a good chance you'll find a solid 4K TV on sale cheap.

The good news is, you don't have to wait until Presidents Day itself to find a good offer. As with most places, there's always a steady flow of discounts and deals to be found and we're here to help you find the best of the best right now. So if you missed your shot to snag a good Super Bowl TV deal at Best Buy, here's a second chance at grabbing that perfect TV deal this month.

Read on to check out our picks for some of the best early Presidents Day TV sales at Best Buy today.

Early Presidents Day TV deals at Best Buy

Hisense H55 Series 40 inch LED Full HD Smart TV: was $229.99, now $209.99 ($40 off)

Hisense's latest models have been seriously impressive in terms of quality and value. Grab the H55 Full HD model on sale for just $209.99 at Best Buy today – 8% off the standard retail price tag.

TCL 5-Series 50" QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: was $599.99, now $429.99 ($170 off)

TCL's 5-Series is an excellent entry point at this price, offering a crystal clear 4K QLED display that produces vibrant colors, rich blacks and great contrast. Hard to beat for just $430 right now.

Insignia F30 Series 50" LED 4K Fire TV: was $399.99, now $299.99 ($100 off)

While only receiving a modest discount of $100, the F30 Series line of Fire TVs offer a great balance of value and performance. Loaded with Amazon's Fire TV setup, the F30 Series is a great budget-friendly option for those looking to keep it tight this year.

Sony 50” Class X80J Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV: was $699.99, now $499.99 ($200 off)

The Sony 50” Class X80J 4K TV runs on a powerful 4K HDR processor, offering a smooth clear picture with detailed contrast and colors. When you buy this TV, you not only receive a $200 discount, but you’ll also get 3 months of Apple TV+ for free if you’re a new subscriber.

Insignia F50 Series 55" QLED UHD 4K Smart TV: was $499.99, now $379.99 ($120 off)

A solid budget-friendly QLED TV with an already fair price tag, the added $120 discount on Insignia's F50 Series 55" QLED 4K TV makes it a must-buy for those looking to keep it cheap this year. Don't let the price fool you, this thing is loaded with Dolby Vision, HDR, DTS Virtual:X Surround Sound and plenty of other premium features.

LG UP7000 Series 55" LED UHD 4K Smart TV: was $479.99, now $399.99 ($80 off)

If you're sticking to a budget this game day, the UP7000 Series offers an excellent TV for the price. Now $80 off, it's a great deal on LG's most popular LED line up.

Samsung Q70A Series 55" QLED 4K Smart TV: was $999.99, now $849.99 ($150 off)

A solid deal on an incredible QLED TV, the Q70A Series features Samsung's Quantum Processor 4K to deliver picture quality an a whole new level. Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ with a 120Hz refresh rate smoothens out the action to provide crystal clear image quality even in the most fast-paced scenes.



Samsung 7 Series 55" LED 4K Smart TV: was $499.99, now $399.99 ($100 off)

Offering some of the best LED TVs on the market, Samsung's 7-Series features stunning native 4K resolution alongside an impressive upscaling capability. Motion Rate 120 offers smooth, crisp playback in all forms of content – especially sports.

Samsung Q900 QLED UHD 55 inch 8K Smart TV (Tizen): was $1,799.99, now $1,619.99 ($180 off)

While we're still some time away from seeing a good 8K TV under $1000, Samsung's Q900 55" 8K QLED at $1,619.99 is a pretty fair price point for a display of this quality. If an 8K TV is something you're after, this is a killer deal to check out.

LG G1 Series 65" OLED evo 4K Smart TV: was $2,799.99, now $2,299.99 ($500 off)

Featuring a slim gallery-style design, LG's G1 Series OLED evo displays offers a premium TV with incredible picture quality. LG's α9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K delivers pristine quality no matter the content, and it even includes NVIDIA G-Sync for gaming.

Sony X90J Series 65" LED 4K Smart TV: was $1,499.99, now $1,199.99 ($300 off)

Easily one of the best gaming TVs around, the X90J Series offers the perfect platform for PS5 gaming at 4K/120fps. Sony's latest Cognitive Processor XR, XR Motion Clarity and XR Triluminous Pro Color combine to deliver an unbeatable viewing experience.

TCL 6-Series Mini-LED QLED 65 inch 8K UHD Roku TV: was $2,199.99, now $1,999.99 ($200 off)

A great budget-friendly option to an 8K display, TCL's 6-Series offers an excellent balance of price and value for the cost. It's got great picture, but you'll most definitely see an improvement if you spend a little more for your 8K TV.

TCL 4 Series 70" LED UHD 4K Smart TV: was $829.99, now $499.99 ($330 off)

While TCL's 4 Series runs on an LED display, the value for this size of a screen is unbeatable. Complete with DHR support, Google Assistant and Clear Motion Index 120, TCL's 4 Series offers incredible picture quality and clarity – even for an LCD display.

LG NanoCell 80 Series 75" LED UHD 4K Smart TV: was $1,399.99, now $1,099.99 ($300 off)

Jump to the latest NanoCell 80 Series 75" and you'll save a cool $300 right now. Sporting enhanced picture quality and processing tech, the NanoCell 80 Series is one heck of a TV for the price.

Hisense U6G Series 75" Quantum ULED UHD 4K Smart TV: was $1,049.99, now $899.99 ($150 off)

An up and coming name, Hisense is making waves with some impressive tech on their displays. Even better, they're keeping them at a very respectable price tag. Now $150 cheaper, the U6G Series boasts premium features including Dolby Atmos support, Dolby Vision HDR and more.

LG Class 99 Series QNED Mini-LED 75" 8K UHD Smart TV: was $4,799.99, now $3,499.99 ($1,500 off)

LG's Class 99 takes clarity to a new level with its Quantum Dot NanoCell miniLED display, delivering higher levels of contrast alongside deeper blacks. For the price, you're getting a solid premium 8K display for the game.

Samsung QN85A Neo QLED 85" 4K Smart TV: was $3,699.99, now $2,999.99 ($700 off)

Receiving its largest discount of the year, Samsung's latest Neo QLED display is a solid choice for those looking for a premium Super Bowl viewing experience. Quantum HDR 24X, Quantum Matrix Technology and Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ with a Quantum Mini LED display offer incredible picture quality and performance.

LG NanoCell 75 Series 86" LED UHD 4K Smart TV: was $2,099.99, now $1,699.99 ($400 off)

Dropping to just $1,700, LG's incredible NanoCell 75 Series 86" is getting a massive $400 price cut. If you were hoping to go big this Super Bowl, this is the option for you!

More early Presidents Day TV Deals

Presidents Day TV sales will be a plenty come next week, so if the options you see at Best Buy aren't quite what you're after don't stress. We'll be covering Presidents Day TV sales all next week, but you can head to some of our handy TV deal guides below to find a sweet deal on a new set top of your choice below.

Presidents Day TV Buying Guides

If you're not sure what you're looking for in your brand new TV, head on over to one of our buying guides below to get some inspiration. From budget-friendly to premium, we cover and review a wide range of displays from top brands.

Do TVs go on sale Presidents Day? Absolutely! Since Presidents Day is the first major holiday of the year, most retailers take advantage of the opportunity to drop some serious deals on TVs including OLEDs, 8K TVs and more.

Does Best Buy do holiday sales? They sure do. Best Buy is one of the main places to shop throughout the year when it comes to holiday sales and deals. While you'll mainly find deals on electronics at Best Buy, don't be surprised if you find some great discounts on appliances and other home goods as well.

