OTTY mattress almost half price in the Boxing Day sales – and you don't need a discount code to claim the deal

The OTTY mattress Boxing Day sale has arrived early. This winter, the award-winning company is offering three different deals on its excellent mattresses – and you don't even need an OTTY discount code to claim them.

There are two offers on the super-popular OTTY Hybrid mattress: you can either get a £150 discount on the Hybrid mattress, or choose a £100 discount and get two free deluxe pillows worth £110. (The latter deal is worth up to £210, and it's the one to choose if you don't already have a pair of brilliant pillows.) Alternatively, you can save up to 46% on the all-foam OTTY Flex mattress.

What makes these OTTY deals really stand out is the fact the OTTY mattresses are already up to £200 cheaper than their boxed mattress rivals – that's before any discount is applied. And despite undercutting the competition on price, they don't cut corners on quality.

We thought the OTTY Hybrid was fantastically supportive and extremely comfortable when we tested it, which is why you'll find it in our best mattress guide. The company is also the only boxed mattress company to have won a prestigious NBF (National Bed Federation) Award. With a discount applied as well, OTTY mattresses are excellent value.

Don't forget: you get a 100-night risk-free trial as well. If you're not fully satisfied during that time, you'll get a full refund and OTTY will collect the mattress, so you can try another.

OTTY mattress deal: Save up to 46% on the OTTY Flex memory foam mattress | OTTY

Save up to £295 - This luxury memory foam mattress is the latest in the OTTY collection. It comes with a removable, machine-washable cover, and prices start from just £202.49 with this excellent OTTY mattress discount. Deal ends: unknownView Deal

OTTY mattress deal: Get £100 off the Hybrid mattress + two free deluxe pillows | OTTY

Worth £210 - We think the medium-firm OTTY Hybrid is one of the best mattresses you can buy. It's extremely supportive, exceptionally comfortable and cheaper than much of the competition, making it exceptional value. With this OTTY discount, prices start from just £324.99 – and you get two amazing OTTY deluxe pillows thrown in free. Deal ends: unknownView Deal