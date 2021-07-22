OnePlus Nord 2 5G and OnePlus Buds Pro pack premium features at an affordable price

After months of leaks and rumors, OnePlus has finally unveiled the OnePlus Nord 2 5G alongside the OnePlus Buds Pro. The smartphone is a follow-up to the super affordable OnePlus Nord while the earbuds mark the company's transition to the "premium audio space."

Compared to last year's mid-tier flagship, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is packing some beefy upgrades thanks to the ethos of having the series offer flagship essentials at a price that isn't ludicrously high. We already heard a little about the camera last week when it was confirmed that the OnePlus Nord 2 would sport the same Sony IMX766 sensor as the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, but here are all of the official details.

(Image credit: OnePlus )

Let's start with the AI-assisted software that, combined with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI processor, sets to up the smartphone's photography game. The Nord 2's night-time photography offers "major improvements" with OIS and the main 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor. OnePlus says the sensor can capture 56% more light than OnePlus Nord's Sony IMX586 sensor, while Nightscape Ultra (a juiced up version of OnePlus’s Nightscape Mode) allows for "better and brighter photos" – even in just 1 lux of illuminance, which is the equivalent of a single candle.

The 50MP lens is joined by an 8MP ultra-wide camera (with a 119.7-degree field of view). Over on the front, you'll find a 32MP selfie camera with a Sony IMX615 sensor. OnePlus says this is the highest resolution front camera on a OnePlus device so you won't have to worry about your selfies suffering by not shelling out extortionate amounts of money on a premium flagship smartphone.

If you prefer your selfies with as many friends crammed into them as possible, you'll love the Group Shots 2.0 feature which can detect up to five faces at once, and "optimizes aspects from skin tone to facial details." Meanwhile the AI Photo Enhancement can recognise "up to 22 different photography scenarios and automatically adjusts the settings for improved results."

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G sports a 6.43-inch fluid AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, and thanks to features like AI Colour Boost and AI Resolution Boost, you'll get improved colours and upscaled resolution from "popular apps", so expect your Insta feed to pop.

The camera isn't the only thing the Nord 2 has borrowed from the OnePlus 9; it has the same 4500mAh dual cell battery that charges from 0-100% in less than 35 minutes courtesy of OnePlus' Warp Charge 65 charging technology. You can also look forward to Haptics 2.0 for a smoother and more sensitive tactile feedback.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is available in Blue Haze and Gray Sierra in Europe. Gray Sierra is available in both 12GB/ 256GB and 8GB/ 128GB variants, while Blue Haze is only available in 8GB/ 128GB. The larger storage option will set you back £469, while the 8GB / 128GB version will cost £399.

You can pre-order from OnePlus.com and Amazon between now and midnight on July 27. If you order directly from OnePlus, you'll get 10% off a Nord 2 phone case and screen protector, and half of the OnePlus Buds Z. On that note, let's jump into the new OnePlus Buds Pro.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus Buds Pro are the company's first smart adaptive noise cancellation (ANC) earbuds. They boast "superior call quality, extended battery performance, and a more personalized sound to create a truly immersive and premium audio experience." That means the earbuds block out "unwanted sound frequencies" in real time, and you can tweak the level of noise cancellation according to your preference.

The three mic setup "actively filters out noise levels of up to 40dB" allowing for a more tailored experience. The mechanical design reduces wind noise, while enhanced noise reduction algorithms ensure your calls are going to be as clear as possible, regardless of your surroundings. Inside the OnePlus Buds Pro are "two large 11mm dynamic drivers and Dolby Atmos support" so you should get a premium listening experience from them.

The battery life is a whopping 38-hours taking into the charging case on a fill charge, but just 10 minutes of charging will get you 10 hours. The earbuds support Warp Charge and third party Qi-certified wireless chargers.

You can pre-order the OnePlus Buds Pro for £139 between August 18 and August 24 on oneplus.com. From August 25, you can order from both OnePlus and Amazon.