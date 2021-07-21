Bose headphones fans rejoice! The QuietComfort 45 has been leaked in official FCC photos

Bose QuietComfort 45 have been spotted in official FCC photographs, meaning than an upgrade for one of most most-loved headphones of all time is coming

Bose QuietComfort noise cancelling headphones
(Image credit: Bose)
Matthew Bolton

By Last updated

For a long time, Bose was the noise-cancelling headphones brand, and you'll still see plenty of people on any commuter train wearing QC35 cans. They're a bona fide modern classic, but the world has moved on in the years since, and our list of the best noise-cancelling headphones tends to be dominated by Sony now.

But the QuietComfort range is back, baby! A model known as the QuietComfort 45 has been leaked in an official FCC photo, as spotted by PhoneArena. This means the headphones have already been submitted for wireless certification and approval, so a launch could happen just about any point from here.

There isn't any information given beyond the name and photo below, which at least tells us that it will come in a cream or white finish, and that the design will be incredibly similar to the QC35 II – rather than moving to the more avant-garde look of the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700.

Bose QC45

Image 1 of 2

Bose QC45

(Image credit: FCC/Bose)

Bose QC45

Image 1 of 2

Bose QC45

(Image credit: FCC/Bose)

That will please a lot of Bose fans we suspect – the QC35 were popular not just for sounding great and cutting out noise effectively, but also for really comfortable long-term use.

We can gleam a couple of small details from the picture. The micro-USB port will be upgraded to USB-C for one, though you probably could have guessed that would be the case anyway. 

There's also still the 3.5mm jack on the other headphone, which is again good to see, though we suspect there'd have been a riot if Bose had removed it, so it's no surprise.

The big question is what kind of price we should be expecting here. The Bose NCH 700 is the premium model is Bose's line-up, and I'd be surprised if Bose brings these in higher – the design is less cool. If there's a benefit of keeping the old design beyond comfort (and familiarity), it's to be fairly cheap to make. If these can come in at around the £200/$250 that the QC35 II current go for, that sounds like a winner.

We're excited for them, in any case – the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds were a recent reminder that Bose still really knows what it's doing.

Matthew Bolton
Matthew Bolton

Matt is T3's master of all things audiovisual, running our TV, speakers and headphones coverage. He also handles smart home products and large appliances, as well as our toys and games articles. He's the only one on the team who can explain both what Dolby Vision IQ is and why the Lego you're building doesn't fit together the way the instructions say, so is truly invaluable.

Matt has worked for tech publications for over 10 years, in print and online, including running T3's print magazine and launching its most recent redesign. He's also contributed to a huge number of tech and gaming titles over the years. Say hello if you see him roaming the halls at CES, IFA or Toy Fair.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.