Best Oculus Quest 2 deals 2021: the best prices and bundles on the web

The Oculus Quest 2 has undoubtedly been a huge hit as far as virtual reality headsets go, and if you haven't already picked up this device before now then we can't blame you for wanting to get hold of one – it's affordable, versatile, easy to set up and a lot of fun to use.

You'll also be wanting to pay as little as possible in return for this VR headset, and that's where we come in. We've scoured the top retailers on the web to bring you the best Oculus Quest 2 deals around at the moment, and there are quite a few to choose between.

Besides getting the headset itself, look out for bundles that include other goodies alongside the main device, such as gift cards, carry cases, or the official Elite Strap (with a more ergonomic fit) – they can mean you're getting even more value for your money.

What makes the Oculus Quest 2 so good?

Check out our Oculus Quest 2 review and you'll see why it's so important to find the best Oculus Quest 2 deals. It's arguably done more than any other device to push virtual reality towards the mainstream, and a big part of that is to do with its affordable starting price.

The headset isn't exactly cheap, but it is in relation to other VR headsets on the market. At the same time, it's also well built – it feels like a quality bit of kit when you put it on, and you'll find you can get through several hours of VR gaming without any real discomfort.

It's also easy to set up, without any need for a PC or external trackers, and that's before we get to the selection of games and apps: there's now more than enough content on the Oculus platform to justify the cost of the headset against many hours of enjoyment.

Do you need a PC for Oculus Quest 2?

Part of the appeal of the Oculus Quest 2 is that you don't need anything else to run it besides what you get in the box. Once the headset has been charged up, with the smartphone app and a Wi-Fi connection you can be exploring VR in just a few minutes.

However, you can connect your Oculus Quest 2 to a Windows computer if you want to – using the Oculus Link Cable or another high-quality USB-C cable. This enables you to play higher-end titles originally developed for the more powerful Oculus Rift and Rift S.

Thanks to the sensors and trackers built into the Oculus Quest 2, you don't need to set up any external trackers around your room, and you get the controllers included too. These controllers are essential when it comes to marking out a space for using your headset.

A playing space of around two square metres is recommended, though you can play certain games standing still or even sitting down (this will be explained on each game listing). Generally speaking, the more space you've got to play around with, the better.

Oculus Quest 2 | Currently £399 at Amazon Oculus Quest 2 | Currently £399 at Amazon

The 256GB version of the Oculus Quest 2 gets you double the storage space of the entry-level 128GB edition, and it's yours for £399 at Amazon right now. It's the ideal starter pack for entering the world of the Oculus Quest 2 and all its fantastic VR software.

Oculus Quest 2 with Carry Case and Elite Strap | Now £347 at Currys (save £50) Oculus Quest 2 with Carry Case and Elite Strap | Now £347 at Currys (save £50)

We love bundles like this because they offer so much in the way of value: head over to Currys to get yourself the 128GB version of the Oculus Quest 2, the official carry case, and the official Elite Strap, saving yourself £50 off the total retail price of the three items.

Oculus Quest 2 with Elite Strap | Yours for £447.41 at Amazon Oculus Quest 2 with Elite Strap | Yours for £447.41 at Amazon

The Elite Strap made by Oculus itself upgrades your Oculus Quest 2 experience by giving a firmer fit for your head and giving you more options in terms of adjustment – so if you want as much flexibility as possible when it comes to comfort, check out this bundle.

Oculus Quest 2 | Currently £299 at John Lewis Oculus Quest 2 | Currently £299 at John Lewis

The cheapest possible entry point into the world of the Oculus Quest 2 at the moment – this deal from John Lewis gets you the 128GB edition of the VR headset plus the controllers. Get up and running (everything you're going to need to get yourself started is included in the box), then you can decide what accessories you want to add later.

Oculus Link Virtual Reality Headset Cable | Now £89 at Amazon Oculus Link Virtual Reality Headset Cable | Now £89 at Amazon

Bag yourself the official Oculus Link Virtual Reality Headset Cable at Amazon for £89: the add-on means you can use the power of your PC to run more advanced and graphics-intensive Oculus games originally designed for the Rift and Rift S headsets.

Oculus Quest 2 Carry Case and Elite Strap with battery | Just £119.99 at Argos Oculus Quest 2 Carry Case and Elite Strap with battery | Just £119.99 at Argos

If you've already picked up the Oculus Quest 2 headset, then accessory bundles don't get much better than this one. You get the official carry case for taking your Quest 2 around with you, plus the Elite Strap for a better fit, plus the extra battery for more gaming time.

Oculus Quest 2 | Now $299 at Amazon Oculus Quest 2 | Now $299 at Amazon

You can currently pick up the 128GB version of the Oculus Quest 2 headset direct from Samsung for $299, which is just about as cheap as you're going to get it at the moment. If you want to get started with something as affordable as possible, check this deal out.

Oculus Quest 2 with Stand | $318.99 at Best Buy (save $10) Oculus Quest 2 with Stand | $318.99 at Best Buy (save $10)

This deal gets you the 128GB version of the Oculus Quest 2 together with a stylish-looking stand for showing off the VR headset – or maybe just keeping your setup tidy, if you keep your gaming room to yourself. Best Buy has knocked $10 off the regular retail price too.

Oculus Quest 2 with Carry Case and Elite Strap | Selling for $497 at Amazon Oculus Quest 2 with Carry Case and Elite Strap | Selling for $497 at Amazon

If you're smart you can pick up some great bundle deals on the Oculus Quest 2, and this one definitely counts – not only do you get the 256GB model of the VR headset, with the extra storage, you also get the official carrying case and the Elite Strap for it as well.

Oculus Quest 2 with Carry Case and Earphones | $479.99 at Walmart (down from $590.39) Oculus Quest 2 with Carry Case and Earphones | $479.99 at Walmart (down from $590.39)

Save yourself a substantial amount of cash with this bundle from Walmart, which gets you the 128GB edition of the Oculus Quest 2, plus the official carrying case, plus a stylish pair of earphones for a more private listening experience (versus the built-in stereo speakers).

Oculus Quest 2 with Carry Case | Yours for $348 at Amazon Oculus Quest 2 with Carry Case | Yours for $348 at Amazon

If you have the budget for something a little extra than just the Oculus Quest on its own, then this bundle including the carrying case alongside the 128GB version of the headset is ideal – particularly if you're going to be taking the device with you on your travels.

Oculus Quest 2 Elite Strap and Carry Case | Currently $129 at Newegg Oculus Quest 2 Elite Strap and Carry Case | Currently $129 at Newegg

Perhaps you already have an Oculus Quest 2 VR headset and what you're really interested in when it comes to Oculus Quest 2 deals are accessories – don't worry, we've got you covered too with this Elite Strap and official carrying case combo bundle offer at Newegg.