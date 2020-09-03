Nvidia just gave your PC a monster power up – right in time for Cyberpunk 2077

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 series was finally announced at a dedicated reveal event earlier this week. We've been anticipating the graphics cards' arrival for weeks now, and just as predicted, the first one out of the gate is the RTX 3080.

Utilisting Nvidia's new 7nm Ampere GPU architecture, the RTX 3080 is twice as fast as the RTX 2080, offering superior performance and ray tracing, and you can see the fruit of Nvidia's labour for yourself in the brand new Cyberpunk 2077 trailer below.

It's no surprise that CD Projekt's upcoming sci-fi title will support RTX, but if it means we get a new trailer, by all means, remind us again.

What we didn't previously know was that RTX support will be coming to both Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War, and Fortnite, which both got trailers of their own. You can check them out below.

If you're a console gamer, you won't be missing out, as both the PS5 and Xbox Series X offer ray tracing, so you can enjoy seeing things reflected in other things as much as any PC gamer out there.

The RTX 3080 is launching on September 17, starting from $699/ £649. The RTX 3090 isn't going to be as kind on your wallet, coming in at $1,499/ £1,399 and available from September 24. If you're on a budget, you can wait until October when the RTX 3070 will make its debut for a much more palatable $499/ £469.

Source: Eurogamer