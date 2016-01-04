Nvidia identifies VR-ready PC hardware so that you don’t have to

Nvidia has launched a new scheme to help PC gamers identify components and systems that are powerful enough to do virtual reality justice.

Called the GeForce GTX VR ready program, it will see the silicon chip maker's partners stick badges on products that meet Nvidia's minimum hardware requirements for VR.

Nvidia hopes that it will end confusion around what you'll need to build a new VR-ready gaming PC, and retailers are also planning to badge entire gaming systems to help gamers pick out suitable pre-built machines.

Nvidia's partners involved in the program include PC makers, system builders, add-in-card manufacturers and retailers. Alienware, Acer, Asus, Falcon northwest, HP, Maingear, Amazon, NCIX, Newegg, EVGA, MSI and Zotac are some of the confirmed names involved.

The company has worked with them to identify the minimum hardware requirements for VR, which it lists as the following:

Nvidia GeForce GTX 970

A head-mounted display

PC with USB 3.0 support

Intel Core i5-4590 equivalent or greater CPU

8GB of RAM or more

2x USB 3.0 ports and HDMI 1.3

Windows 7 SP1 or newer

Virtual reality is expected to take off big time in 2016, with laptop makers including Asus and Gigabyte expected to launch VR-ready mobile gaming machines.

