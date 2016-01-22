Nissan wants to keep the production of its electric batteries here in the UK

Japanese car manufacturer Nissan has proved its commitment to the production of electric vehicle (EV) batteries in the UK by pledging to invest a whopping £26.5 million into its huge plant based in Sunderland.

The facility, which manufactures, maintains and engineers the lithium-ion batteries that power Nisaan's fleet of eletric vehicles, is the largest of its kind in Europe and the significant investment will help protect around 300 highly skilled roles based in the city. The announcement also has a happy coincidence as it coincides with the plants 30th birthday.

"With 200,000 customers around the world already, the Nissan LEAF has transformed the performance and perception of EVs and made Nissan the undisputed leader in EV technology," comments Paul Willcox, chairman for Nissan Europe. "Today's announcement reflects Nissan's intention to remain EV leaders for many years to come, with our UK operations at the heart of our future innovations."

Nissan is also committing to the development and design of future EV batteries, with a new £19.4 million project that will see the firm join forces with a number of academic and technological partners in the UK.

Via: Nissan

Why not check out: Best TV shows you can watch on Amazon Prime right now