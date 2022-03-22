Nintendo Switch finally gets an update it should have had at launch

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Nintendo has rolled out a new update that finally adds a long-overdue feature that Switch players have been requesting since the console launched way back in early 2017.

As part of system firmware version 14.0, players now can create folders (known as "groups") to help organise their Nintendo Switch library of games. Up to 100 groups can be created with a max of 200 titles per folder being available. The new update can be downloaded now.

To find the new feature, boot up your Nintendo Switch and scroll all the way to the right to find the "All Software" button. Note: you must have 12 games minimum to be able to access this. Once within, you should find that groups can be accessed by pressing the L button. From here, you can arrange your library into whatever selection you please.

A guide has been uploaded by Nintendo for further information.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

(Image credit: Nintendo)

It's a handy feature for anyone (like myself) that likes to organise all their games in one particular place. Instantly, I'm thinking it would be useful for all of the Pokémon titles I have stored on the device. That said, you can already filter all games by title, publisher, most recently played as well as by longest and shortest play time, so I'm not sure how much use this will actually get out of me. Still, I'll take it.

Alongside the new groups feature, Nintendo has adjusted the volume of Bluetooth audio devices, something it introduced in its firmware version 13.0 release. The Bluetooth audio device must support AVRCP profiles for these changes to apply.

More recently, Nintendo added a Missions & Rewards section that gives Nintendo Switch Online subscribers the chance to redeem My Nintendo Platinum Points, which can then be spent on free rewards. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe also received its first major update in years, introducing a eight new tracks.