Nintendo just rolled out a cool new update that gives you free rewards

Nintendo has rolled out a new Nintendo Switch Online update that gives subscribers the chance to redeem My Nintendo Platinum Points, which can then be spent on free rewards.

Anyone subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online can now find the new Missions & Rewards section under the Switch Online app. Missions include things like playing online or testing out certain classic NES or SNES games. Once completed, simply head to that specific reward to claim Platinum Points. These can then be used to redeem exclusive icons, digital wallpapers and physical items from the My Nintendo Store.

The first set of icons are taken from Super Mario Odyssey and Animal Crossing: New Horizons with new frames and background elements accessible too. I've already got my eyes on Cheep Cheep Mario. These specific icons will be available until April 3rd, 2022. New icon elements will be updated on a weekly basis.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

While it's not on the same level as PlayStation's Trophies or Xbox's Achievements, it's still a great step in the right direction. Nintendo fans have been clamouring for a system that rewards extra play for a good number of years. If this one proves popular, it's possible that it might lead to a more in-depth system in future. We can only hope.

To enable the new missions and rewards, make sure that your Nintendo Switch has been installed with the latest firmware update and then head to the Nintendo Switch Online app where you will find Missions & Rewards located on the left-hand side.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

A subscription to Nintendo Switch Online and its Expansion Pack tier can be purchased at $49.99 / £34.99 / AU$59.95 per year. A Family Membership subscription (which can support up to eight Nintendo accounts) can otherwise be bought for $79.99 / £59.99 / AU$109.

Nintendo has been trying to improve upon its online service in recent months – most notably, adding a whole host of N64 games to its Expansion Pack tier. The Japanese games maker then announced that 48 new tracks would be added to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with anyone subscribing to the expansion tier getting the tracks for free. Pretty sweet.