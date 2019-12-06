Nintendo Switch Lite Pokemon bundle gets BIG price drop on eBay

Black Friday may be over, but you can still pick up a brand new Nintendo Switch Lite: Zacian and Zamazenta Edition at a price that would have had you scrabbling for your wallet during the largest (and longest) retail sale of the year.



eBay is still discounting products on its site with codes, and the current one nets you a saving of 20% on whatever you pick up when you enter it at checkout. The bundle is around £230 at competing retailers like Amazon, with eBay's price being slightly higher, at £235.99. But with the discount code PARTYTIME, you can knock off over £45 - but you'll need to be quick about it! The code is only valid until Saturday, December 7.

Nintendo Switch Lite: Zacian and Zamazenta Edition | RRP: £235.99 | Deal Price: £188.79 | Save: £47.20

Pokemon Sword and Shield released last month, just a week before this special edition Nintendo Switch Lite, which is a much snazzier version of the basic grey colourway, with cyan and magenta buttons on the front, and the series' brand new Legendary pokemon - Zacian and Zamazenta - emblazoned on the back. Because of that, the handheld is usually around £30 more expensive than its standard edition counterparts, but at this price, it's a steal!View Deal

The Switch Lite is a dedicated handheld, unlike the original Nintendo Switch, and while it dropped a handful features in its transformation to the Lite version, it's much cheaper by comparison, and is more robust - and so better suited - for portability. If you're unlikely to switch from handheld mode to a fill size TV, you travel or commute frequently, or just fancy an honest-to-goodness handheld, the Switch Lite is the perfect solution, and with this special edition at such a low price, you can get a guilt-free Christmas treat for yourself, or pop one under the tree for someone else.