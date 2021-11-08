Breath of the Wild, Paper Mario and Link's Awakening headline Nintendo's Black Friday deals

Nintendo of America has revealed its upcoming Black Friday deals, with plenty of top Switch games given a sizable discount for the period. These first-party titles normally retail for $59.99 but during the week of Black Friday will be reduced down to $39.99 – a very rare offering.

Consumers will also have the chance to purchase a Nintendo Switch bundle that comes with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – now officially the best-selling Mario Kart game of all time as of last week – as well as a three-month individual membership of Nintendo Switch Online. This specific bundle is said to save $70.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit and Ring Fit Adventure receive their own offerings too, with the former being $40 less and the latter being $25 cheaper. Ring Fit Adventure was sold out everywhere for months in the US during the peak of the pandemic, so if you've been holding off, now might be the best time to pick it up.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The full selection of games on offer from November 21st to November 27th include:

Astral Chain

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Kirby Star Allies

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Splatoon 2

Super Mario Maker 2

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition

“With families looking for new ways to connect and spend time together this year, Nintendo Switch offers a wide variety of experiences for every member of the family. Whether you are shopping for an active gamer or someone new to the world of Nintendo, this year’s Black Friday deals have you covered," said Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser as part of the press release.

From personal experience, I can vouch for both Zelda games. Breath of the Wild is (rightly) always up there with the greatest games of all time, while Link's Awakening is a charming adventure that doesn't outstay its welcome. My biggest recommendation would be for Paper Mario: The Origami King, a game I previously reviewed and genuinely found to be one of the funniest games I've played in years. It's perfect for people of all ages too!