New Puma fitness smartwatch claws Samsung Galaxy Watch Active and Apple Watch

IFA is well under way in Berlin and among other brands, Puma is there to launch its brand new Wear OS fitness smartwatch. Puma teamed up with Fossil and worked the last year together to bring Puma's first ever smartwatch to life.

The new device will house a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset, 4GB of storage and 512MB of RAM. Being designed for fitness enthusiast, it will be swimproof and also super lightweight, roughly 27 grams.

The 30mm AMOLED screen will be encased in a 44mm aluminium frame which will feature some cut-out areas to reduce the weight even more.

The expected battery life is 24 hours, which is not too bad from a smartwatch featuring built-in GPS, NFC payments, heart rate monitoring, fitness tracking, and more.

Thanks to the Wear OS system, you will be able to further customise the watch and add apps like Google Assistant, Google Pay and Spotify. These sought after features could potentially make the new Puma smartwatch a truly smartphone free fitness tracker.

(Image credit: Puma)

Should you be interested in purchasing the new Puma fitness sportwatch, you can do so from November for £269/$275 (AU$410). It will be available in three colours: white, black and neon.