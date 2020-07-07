New Bugaboo Turtle Air by Nuna is an ultra-lightweight car and stroller seat in one

The new Bugaboo Turtle Air by Nuna is an ultra lightweight child’s car seat that weighs in at just 3kg, but is packed with safety, comfort and convenience features.

Crucially, the Turtle Air acts equally well as both a car seat and a baby carrier ready to be connected to a Bugaboo stroller.

Enhanced safety features include a newly-developed Isofix wingbase, plus side-impact protection wings to keep your child secure.

Designed for newborns, the Turtle Air is a car seat that can be lifted out and placed into all models of Bugaboo stroller using the included adapters – and without waking anyone up.

(Image credit: Bugaboo)

Comfort comes from the use of premium foam padding with a washable Merino wool insert helping to regulate your baby’s temperature. Bugaboo’s Signature canopy and snooze shade mean parents can transform the Turtle Air from a car seat into a shaded cocoon for daytime napping with any disturbance.

Aernout Dijkstra-Hellinga, senior lead designer at Bugaboo, said: “The Bugaboo Turtle Air by Nuna builds on the stylish design and engineering of the original Bugaboo Turtle, ensuring that parents are set from day one, and have the confidence to feel like they’ve got this.”

The Turtle Air by Nuna is priced from £179 and is available now. Check out the links below:

Today's best Bugaboo Turtle Air by Nuna deals View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Liked this?