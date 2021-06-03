Microsoft Surface deals this week include $700 off Surface Duo, $400 off Surface Laptop 3 and more

Continuing their Memorial Day sale, Microsoft is running an excellent sale on Surface products that can save you upwards of $700 for a limited time. Most of the Surface family is getting discounts during the sale with deals on the Surface Pro X, Surface Duo, Surface Laptop 3 and more.

Microsoft's sale offers some of the best deals available on their Surface products, with other retailers failing to match these prices at the moment. Particularly, the Surface Pro X deals that take up to $300 off select models as well as the Surface Laptop 3 getting a $400 discount.

These deals come just in time as well for the news of Prime Day 2021, which is scheduled to run from June 21st through June 22nd. While its possible these offers may match some of the best Prime Day deals this year, it's still a little early to tell just what Microsoft's Surface products will drop to.

Thankfully, Microsoft is giving shoppers a chance to score an incredible deal on some of their Surface products. Offering some of the best 2-in-1 laptops available,, you'll find the top offers available below but don't be afraid to jump on over to the Microsoft Store to check out everything on sale today.

Surface Laptop 3 Starting Price: $799.99 | Savings: up to $400

Available in 13" and 15" touchscreens, the Surface Laptop 3 offers a powerfully versatile laptop suitable for personal use, as a student laptop or as a business machine. Now starting at $799.99, these offers are the best you'll find on Microsoft's top Surface laptop.View Deal

Surface Pro X 2-in-1 Starting Price: $799.99 | Savings: up to $360

Microsoft's Surface Pro X 2-in-1 offers a versatile mobile experience unmatched by standard laptops and tablets. Portable yet powerful, the Surface Pro X is an excellent choice as a student laptop for personal home machine.View Deal

Surface Duo Starting Price: $999.99 | Savings: $400 + up to $700 trade-in

The Surface Duo is a smartphone designed for business, offering a powerful mobile experience that taps into the spirit of a laptop. The foldable screen is a nice touch, too, providing more screen real estate then standard phones.View Deal

