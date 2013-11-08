Microsoft confirms Xbox One apps

Microsoft has unveiled its first list of media partners and apps that will be available for the Xbox One console at launch

Microsoft has announced a list of the apps and media services that will be available for the Xbox One at launch .

The list of apps and services aren't final and Microsoft says it represents the only the 'first wave'. It says it plans to announce more media partners in the future and new entertainment apps every month.

The Xbox One will feature the following apps in every single market:

Xbox Fitness

Xbox Video

Xbox Music

Internet Explorer

Skype

SkyDrive

Upload

The 13 apps that UK Xbox One owners will have access to are as follows:

4oD

Amazon\LOVEFiLM

blinkbox

Crackle

Demand 5

Eurosport

Machinima

MUZU TV

Netflix

NOW TV

TED

Twitch

Wuaki.tv

You might notice there are quite a few high-profile apps that are currently supported on the Xbox 360 console that are missing from that list. There's no word yet on Sky, BBC iPlayer and ITV aren't present. Microsoft has said that all apps on the Xbox 360 will continue to be supported.

“We set out to make Xbox One the all-in-one games and entertainment hub for your home. The one system that offers the best games next to the best entertainment experiences and apps,” said Marc Whitten, Xbox Chief Product Officer. “Along with offering a stellar app portfolio from around the world, Xbox One takes the next step by offering them in a way that is seamless and easy to use.”

Recently, T3 got our first up close and personal look at the Xbox One's dashboard. Here's what we thought.

The Xbox One is released in the UK on November 22nd.