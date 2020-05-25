Best Wayfair Memorial Day Sales deals: offers include up to 70% savings on outdoor furniture

The Wayfair Memorial Day sale shouldn't be underestimated: it's among the best Memorial Day furniture sales around. We had to jump on the opportunity to share this patio furniture sale going on now at Wayfair – here, you can save up to 70% on patio tables, patio chairs, benches, loungers and more, across hundreds of styles and options
Parties, barbecues, and cookouts are coming, and you'll want to make sure you've got the right setup to host those awesome gatherings everyone is looking forward to. Picnic benches are always a great classic backyard gathering piece, but don't be afraid to check out the more modern styles and products you can find on sale today.
On top of picking up a sweet set of Philips Hue outdoor lights to set the perfect party mood, you can browse through the entire selection of patio furniture sales going on now at Wayfair.com:
We've put together a list of some of the best patio furniture deals you can find at Wayfair right now, with deals on classic backyard chairs to complete patio sets for full family gatherings. Read on to see T3's picks of some of the best patio furniture sales, where can save upwards of 70% off on select patio furniture deals!
Cheap Patio Furniture on Sale at Wayfair
Wayfair has thousands of items on sale from hundreds of shops and retailers around the world. You'll find deals on patio chairs, patio tables, loungers, benches, and more, all with unique designs and styles to suit any home.
If you're looking for garden furniture, head over to T3's guide to the best garden and patio furniture you'll want to keep an eye out for in 2020.
Selkirk Solid Wood Adirondack Chair | Was: $337 | Now: $124 | 63% off at Wayfair.com
Classic style and design, Selkirk's Adirondack wood patio chair is perfect for lounging in the back yard on warm summer afternoons. Durable, weather-resistant sealed wood construction ensures this will be a family favorite chair for years to come. View Deal
Lancashire 4-Piece Rattan Sofa Seating Group w/ Cushions | Was: $949 | Now: $509 | 46% off at Wayfair.com
A great conversational set for those seeking a more modern style for their patio set, this four piece set features two patio chairs, a patio sofa, and patio table. Durable, weather resistant frame and cushions provide a comfortable yet solid patio furniture set perfect for apartments, condos, and smaller homes.View Deal
Crispin Sun Lounger 2-Piece Set | Was: $2,268 | Now: $430 | 81% off at Wayfair.com
The perfect pool side pair, these sun loungers feature a durable woven resin wicker exterior and powder-coated iron frame for long lasting style. A classy, modern take on the pool side lounger that anyone looking to spruce up their patio with will love.View Deal
Jonathon 3-Piece Outdoor Dining Set | Was: $343 | Now: $225 | 34% off at Wayfair.com
A summer classic, this three piece dining set offers a classic back yard barbecue feel and style that suits any home. Complete with table and benches, the solid wood construction is UV resistant to maintain color during those bright summer days.View Deal
