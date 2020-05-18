Memorial Day sale takes $500 off Sony a7 2 mirrorless digital camera while supplies last

What Type of Photography Do You Shoot? Landscape Photography Portrait Photography

With Memorial Day sales in full swing, we're seeing some incredible deals on cameras going on now at B&H Photo. For all you landscape photographers and portrait photographers out there, you can head over to B&H Photo and pick up a Sony Alpha a7 II mirrorless camera kit up to $600 off!

Sony's a7 2 mirrorless camera comes packed with some pretty incredible features to help you take stunning shots no matter what type of photography you love. Built with a 5-axis stabilization system which essentially removes camera shake, the Sony a7 2 can be paired with a wide range of lenses and adapters to capture the perfect shots anytime and anywhere. Sony's a7 2 features a highly sophisticated Fast Hybrid auto focus with an extremely high response time to take accurate photos in motion.

The Alpha a7 line of mirrorless cameras are rated as some of the best mirrorrless cameras available, and B&H Photo is offering an incredible discount that anyone seriously looking to pick up a mirrorless camera shouldn't pass up. You can find even more of the best Sony a7 II deals at T3's deal roundup.

Memorial Day Sales 2020: Sony a7 2 Mirrorless Camera Sales for Landscape Photography

Ideal for landscape photography and wide frame shots, these deals on Sony's Alpha a7 II mirrorless camera include a 28-70mm lens. If you're someone who loves capturing the beauty of nature and the outdoors, you'll be able to take some pretty incredible full frame shots with absolutely stunning detail.

Sony Alpha a7 II Mirrorless Digital Camera w/ 28-70mm FE Lens | Was: $1,598 | Now: $998 | Save $600 at B&H Photo

An excellent chance for photographers out there to jump into mirrorless cameras, this weekend only you can pickup Sony's Alpha a7 II mirrorless digital camera with an FE 28-70mm lens.View Deal

Sony Alpha a7 II Mirrorless Digital Camera Kit w/ 28-70mm FE Lens & Accessory Kit | Was: $1,398 | Now: $898 | Save $500 at B&H Photo

An excellent chance for photographers out there to jump into mirrorless cameras, this weekend only you can pickup Sony's Alpha a7 II mirrorless digital camera with an FE 28-70mm lens and accessory kit including memory card, spare battery, camera bag, and lens care kit.View Deal

Sony Alpha 7 II Mirrorless Digital Camera Kit w/ 28-70mm Lens & Tether Tools Accessory Kit | Was: $1,898 | Now: $1,398 | Save $500 at B&H Photo

An excellent chance for photographers out there to jump into mirrorless cameras, this weekend only you can pickup Sony's Alpha a7 II mirrorless digital camera with an FE 28-70mm lens and Tether Tools accessory kit including Tether Tools Case Relay camera power system, Relay camera coupler, and Rock Solid external battery pack.View Deal

Memorial Day Sales 2020: Sony a7 2 Mirrorless Camera Sales for Portrait Photography

Coupled with a 55mm prime lens, these Sony a7 2 mirrorless camera sales are the ideal option for those who prefer portrait photography styles. The 5-axis stabilization technology make it a must have for capturing incredibly detailed portrait shots with no camera shake.

Sony Alpha a7 II Mirrorless Digital Camera w/ 55mm Lens & Accessory Kit | Was: $2,396 | Now: $1,896 | Save $500 at B&H Photo

An excellent chance for photographers out there to jump into mirrorless cameras, this weekend only you can pickup Sony's Alpha a7 II mirrorless digital camera with a 55m prime lens and accessory kit including memory card, spare battery, camera bag, and lens care kit.View Deal

Sony Alpha a7 II Mirrorless Digital Camera w/ 55mm Lens Kit | Was: $2,396 | Now: $1,896 | Save $500 at B&H Photo

An excellent chance for photographers out there to jump into mirrorless cameras, this weekend only you can pickup Sony's Alpha a7 II mirrorless digital camera with a 55mm prime lens.View Deal

Sony Alpha a7 II Mirrorless Digital Camera w/ 55m Lens & Tether Tools Accessory Kit | Was: $2,498 | Now: $1,998 | Save $500 at B&H Photo

An excellent chance for photographers out there to jump into mirrorless cameras, this weekend only you can pickup Sony's Alpha a7 II mirrorless digital camera with a 55mm prime lens and accessory kit including Tether Tools Case Relay camera power system, Relay camera coupler, and Rock Solid external battery pack.View Deal

