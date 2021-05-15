Memorial Day deals arrive early! Save $30 on Segway's NineBot E22 electric scooter at Amazon

We've covered plenty of early Memorial Day sales and deals, ranging from laptops to appliances, but finding a solid deal on an electric scooter ahead of the holiday weekend has eluded us...at least until now.

Amazon has a ton of cheap scooter deals going on right now including this must-see offer on one of Segway most popular rides. On sale for $469.99, riders can pick up a city ready commuting scooter cheap and save $30 in the process.

With Segway scooters usually running on the pricier side of the spectrum, this $30 discount on the E22 is a welcome deal and is a perfect opportunity to upgrade that old ride and grab a new scooter on sale cheap.

Segway Ninebot E22 Electric Kick Scooter Now: $469.99 | Was: $499.99 | Savings: $30 (6%)

Segway's Ninebot E22 offers great value for the price, even at its standard price. The $30 off is an excellent discount on an already great scooter, and makes the E22 well worth the price of admission. Not a deal to passed up lightly if you're on the market for new scooter on sale.View Deal

Segway's Ninebot line of scooters are some of the best electric scooters around, offering the juice needed to handle city commuting. It's lightweight and compact, folding up for easy transport and storage.

The E22 can cruise at speeds of up to 13.7 MPH, features Dual-Density 9 inch tires to resist punctures, and handles most hills with ease. Whether it's needed for a commute or just as a fun ride on the weekends, the Ninebot E22 is a solid choice for beginners and enthusiasts alike when it comes to scooters.

While the seated version is available, it unfortunately is not on sale at this time making the standard option a much better deal. There are plenty of other scooters on sale at Amazon as well, but when it comes to value this is a hard deal to pass up.

