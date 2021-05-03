Memorial Day-beating deals offer women's hiking boots on sale for up to 55% off at Backcountry

May is here and that means Memorial Day deals will be kicking off soon, offering shoppers an early chance to save big on everything from appliances to clothing, electronics and more.

Backcountry is offering a great selection of deals on women's hiking boots that give Memorial Day a run for its money, taking upwards of 55% off select styles from major brands including Columbia, Sorel, Merrell, Danner and more.

With spring underway and summer just around the corner, Backcountry's sale is the perfect opportunity to grab a new pair of hiking boots on sale cheap. Featuring some of the best women's hiking boots on sale for incredibly cheap prices, there's no better time to pick up a pair of new trailblazers.

Backcountry Up to 55% off select women's hiking boots

Featuring some of the top styles from brands including Columbia, Sorel, and Merrell, Backcountry's sale provides an early look at Memorial Day deals on women's hiking boots. There's big savings to be found here, don't miss out!

Some of the best offers so far include a 55% price cut on the Sorel Slimpack III lace boots. On sale for $67.48, these boots offer a modest and understated look perfect for cold weather.

There's also an excellent deal on Saloman Vaya Blaze TS boots which just went on sale for $69.99, a solid pair of cold weather hiking boots that provide an excellent amount of support and insulation.

Head over to Backcountry's sale to see all available styles on sale now, and keep an eye out on further additions to selection of styles available. Memorial Day is only a few weeks away and you can expect to see more early deals and offers in the coming days.

Today's Hottest Deals

Find some of the best deals happening right now at your favorite retailers. We cover the hottest deals around the net every day, from tech to home, outdoor gear and more. You'll find the best offers of the day right here!

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below:

With less then two months to go, get a preview of the best Memorial Day sales of 2021 at our convenient sales guide. It'll be updated regularly over the next two months with coverage on early deals and offers on tech, smart home, outdoor and more.

In other big news, a timeframe for Amazon Prime Day this year has been leaked! Expect the big event to happen sometime in June, but until then head on over to our Prime Day hub for the latest news, early deals and other great offers.