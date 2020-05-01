Memorial Day arrives early with these Garmin smartwatch deals at B&H Photo

Garmin has really stepped up their game in the smartwatch genre, and they've really found their niche with the "multisport" style watches. Last years release of the Fenix 6x Pro Solar proved that Garmin is a name to be battle of smartwatch domination.

B&H Photo is running a great sale on some of Garmin's best budget smartwatches available, with the vivioactive 3, the Forerunner 35, and the Forerunner 45S series all getting a price cut.

While you'll get the best deal with the vivioactive 3 smartwatch, you'll get more value if you purchase the Forerunner 45S. You can pick up the Forerunner 45S for $149, a nice $50 discount from its standard price.

Head on over to B&H Photo to take a look at their entire selection of smartwatches and running watches on sale now

Garmin Smartwatch Sale: Forerunner 45S Running Watch deals

Available in a variety of colors, you can save $50 today off the Garmin Forerunner 45S GPS running watch. Definitely the best value in this sale, the Forerunner 45S offers more valuable features for hikers, runners, and joggers at at great price.

The Forerunner 45S model is just on the borderline of smartwatch territory, with some nifty smartwatch incorporated features like text and message alerts, but it lets the running watch aspects shine bright with full fitness tracking, stress and sleep monitoring, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, and built-in GPS for tracking distance, pace and intervals.

Garmin Forerunner 45S GPS Running Watch (Black/39mm) | Was: $199 | Now: $149 | Save $50 at B&H Photo

A smaller sized GPS watch, Garmin's Forerunner 45S is the ultimate companion watch for active joggers and runners. Monitor your hear rate, receive smartphone notifications, and more all with added GPS tracking and built-in incident assistance. Garmin's Forerunner 45S actively watches your back to help keep you safe during those long hikes! Black with 39mm screen.

Garmin Smartwatch Sale: Forerunner 35 deals

A bit more basic in design – both visually and technically – than the Forerunner 35 focuses more on the running watch portion. If you're not looking for anything too flashy, this is the option for you.

Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Running Watch (White) | Was: $169 | Now: $139 | Save $30 at B&H Photo

A simple yet sophisticated running watch, Garmin's Forerunner 35 come loaded with great fitness tracking features in a more basic package. A GPS is built-in to track distance to help push you to your best, along with heart rate monitoring and accelerometer.

Garmin Smartwatch Sale: Vivoactive 3 deals

The vivoactive 3 is an excellent middle ground between the simplicity of the Garmin Forerunner 35 without quite pushing the budget up to the Forerunner 45S.

Powered by Bluetooth, the vivoactive 3 can pair up with your smart phone and Bluetooth capable headphones or ear phones. Track workouts, manage stress levels, monitor your heart rate, the Garmin vivoactive 3 gives you the smartwatch experience without breaking the bank.

Garmin vivoactive 3 GPS Bluetooth Smartwatch (Black/Slate) | Was: $279 | Now: $169 | Save $110 at B&H Photo

An excellent smartwatch for active lifestyles, Garmin's vivoactive 3 series smartwatches offer sleek, modern style with top of the line smartwatch features. Track fitness goals, monitor stress levels, pay on the go, and more. Once paired with a compatible smartphone, you can send and receive messages, check social media updates, and manage playlists directly from the watch face.

