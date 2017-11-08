LifeBeam VI AI headphones want to make you fitter

Today LifeBeam has announced the launch of its AI powered headphones called Vi in the UK.

Vi is leading the way in the new generation of wearable smart trainers, dubbed hearables. Vi is able to sense the bio signs of the wearer for data like heart rate, motion, posture, elevation, touch plus metrics like cadence, speed, distance and more. It even knows external factors like location and the weather. All that means it’s informed enough to offer the best possible personalised coaching.

The idea behind Vi comes from working with NASA and the Air Force to create tech that lets humans interact using voice alone, simply. As a result you can talk to Vi and have a conversation like experience to get to your goals - the AI will even check if she is pronouncing your name correctly.

From increasing stamina to weights loss, from running to cycling, Vi aims to enhance the wearer. But it does so while taking into account factors like rest times in order to avoid injuries.

Vi works with current training systems like Strava, Apple Health and Google Fit so inclusion of this extra data is simple.

All that and the sound is tuned by Harman Kardon meaning super high-fidelity audio. The Vi hearable is available now for £200.

