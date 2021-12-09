LG smart TVs just got a great free gaming upgrade

If you own an LG TV, OLED or otherwise, then you can now access the Google Stadia game streaming service

LG TV Google Stadia
(Image credit: LG)
Robert Jones

By published

LG makes some of the very best TVs in the world today, and is a particular champion when it comes round to the best gaming TVs.

Indeed, many of LG's smart TVs excel at playing games on consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X, with advanced gaming features making games look and run brilliantly.

And now LG TV owners have just got another great gaming upgrade, as the South Korean company has confirmed that Google Stadia is now available on any LG smart TV running webOS 5.0 and higher.

The news means that LG TV owners, OLED screen or otherwise, can now download the Google Stadia app directly on their television and get gaming straight away providing they have a USB controller handy.

There's a free 1-month trial to Google Stadia Pro, too, which grants access to over 200 games such as Cyberpunk 2077, Resident Evil Village, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Hitman 3, and Baldur’s Gate 3. This means that you can enjoy the full Google Stadia experience without having to spend a penny.

Google Stadia Pro also unlocks visual features that the majority of LG smart TV owners will want, such as 4K resolution, HDR support, 60 FPS gameplay and 5.1 surround sound. On a TV such as the T3 award winning LG C1, Google Stadia will look at its best with a Pro subscription.

Here at T3 we think this is yet another great free upgrade in terms of smart TV functionality from LG, and one that really helps continue to build its reputation as the TV maker that delivers for gamers most.

TOPICS
Television Gaming
Robert Jones
Robert Jones

Deputy Editor for T3.com, Rob has been writing about computing, gaming, mobile, home entertainment technology and more for over 15 years. You can find Rob's work in magazines, bookazines and online, as well as on podcasts and videos, too. Outside of his work Rob is passionate about motorbikes, skiing/snowboarding and team sports, with football and cricket two favourites. Feel free to contact him with any related products, events, and announcements.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.