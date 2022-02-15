Lego's Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck is surprisingly cheap, will look perfect by your PS5

Lego has just announced an awesome new set based on Horizon Forbidden West, featuring a 13.5-inch high Tallneck machine, an Aloy minifigure (with bow and staff), a Watcher machine with interchangeable eye colour, and a little display stand that evokes the ruined cityscape of the games.

It'll go on-sale in May 2022, with no pre-order date confirmed as yet. The good news is that it won't be an exclusive to any particular store, so it should be easy to get hold of. The even better news is that it'll only cost £69.99/$79.99 – for an intricate set made of 1,222 pieces, that's a great price!

The set looks like it'll really challenge our list of the best Lego sets at that price – certainly for fans of the Horizon games, of course. The Tallneck looks brilliantly realised and proportioned, and the roughly-to-scale Aloy and Watcher make it feel like a perfect little slice of the game made physical.

(Image credit: Lego Group)

The new Horizon game is released this Friday, and you can read our full Horizon Forbidden West review. The game is out on PS4 and PS5, and the set will look especially good alongside the next-gen console – the white and black of the Tallneck is a great match for the PS5's own aesthetic.

This is Lego's first set in conjunction with Sony's gaming arm, having previously released Lego Mario sets and having just announced a Lego Sonic set. That's Nintendo, Sega and now PlayStation ticked off – where's Microsoft? Well, don't expect a Halo set immediately, since those are already made by Lego's blood rival Mega Bloks…