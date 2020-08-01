Leaked official Galaxy Fold 2 renders look absolutely stunning

Given we’re mere days away from the Galaxy Fold 2’s official unveiling, it’s perhaps unsurprising that renders appear to have leaked online. The good news is that it’s everything we hoped for in a new and improved Galaxy Fold.

The pictures above and below, courtesy of MySmartPrice come via “a trusted source” and certainly look official enough. And if they are indeed legitimate, then this looks set to be the phone the original Galaxy Fold wanted to be.

Most obviously, while the original Galaxy Fold has a small 21:9 screen embedded in the front, the new version looks like it has a full edge-to-edge display with only a thin bezel on the left-hand side where the hinge sits. True, the aspect ratio is a bit strange, but it's a small price to pay to have a full screen to play with when the device is closed.

There’s also a design improvement when the handset is opened. The huge notch that housed the front-facing selfie camera is gone, instead replaced with the kind of pinhole camera Samsung has favored since the Galaxy S10 .

Another leaked Galaxy Fold 2 render (Image credit: MySmartPrice)

The renders also suggest that the Galaxy Fold 2 will be coming in the black and bronze colors that Samsung seems to be favoring this time around. We’ve already seen a leaked bronze image of the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live : nice of Samsung to help you coordinate your look.

We can expect to see all of them on August 5 at Samsung Unpacked , but outside of the Galaxy Note 20 , we’re expecting the Galaxy Fold 2 to be the most exciting reveal. It’s certainly shaping up nicely, with a Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, 12GB RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of onboard storage. We’ve heard the screens will offer 120Hz refresh rates for buttery smooth performance, and we can’t wait to see what that triple-camera array is capable of, either...