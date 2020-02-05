Is the new Fujifilm X100V the perfect retro street camera?

If you’re looking for a new street and travel camera with retro flair, the new Fujifilm X100V is here.

Revealed this week, the new compact camera has a beautifully retro design, while housing a thoroughly modern 26.1-megapixel APS-C X-Trans 4 imaging sensor, a new two-way tiling touchscreen, and a redesigned 23mm f/2 fixed lens.

Video can be recorded at a resolution of up to 4K at 30 frames per second, or 1080p Full HD at 120fps for some slow-motion action. Continuous shooting of still images is up to 20fps with the electronic shutter, or 11fps with the mechanical shutter.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

The gorgeous retro body is finished with an alumite satin coating, and Fujifilm has made small enhancements to the camera’s grip, IOS dial and lens barrel to help making it more comfortable to hold and use.

The updated, 26.1-megapixel imaging sensor uses a back-illuminated design which Fujifilm says maximises the quality and dynamic range of images, while a unique colour filter array controls moire and false colour without using an optical low pass filter.

Other new features fitted to the X100V include what Fujifilm calls an Advanced Hybrid Viewfinder, and improved autofocus thanks to the new quad-core X-Processor 4 chip with new imaging algorithms.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Battery life has been improved over its X100F successor, from 270 shots to 350 when using the OLED electronic viewfinder (instead of the display) to frame your shots.

Fujifilm says the X100V now has water resistance, but this is only made possible by adding the company’s AR-X100 adapter ring and PRF-49 protection filter.

The new Fujifilm X100V is available in silver or black. Both are priced at £1,199, with the former going on sale on 27 February, and the latter arriving on 12 March.

