Is James Bond coming to Amazon?

The Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) Studios has been purchased by Amazon, giving them access to a huge library of films and TV shows, including the James Bond franchise. This could be a huge win for the company in the battle against other streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+ and Apple TV+.

The deal, which is apparently worth $8.45 billion, has been some time in the making. MGM famously features the roaring lion as its mascot and has produced classics such as Gone With the Wind and The Wizard of Oz. Today it owns huge franchises such as The Handmaid’s Tale, Rocky and Robocop.

While the deal may eventually give Amazon access to these and many more, existing licensing deals could mean that their appearance on Amazon Prime video will take time. Whether Amazon will choose to offer same-day-as-cinema releases with MGM’s new movies, as HBO and Disney are offering, is yet to be seen. But if it means we finally get to watch No Time To Die, it’s a very good thing.

Amazon currently offers its Prime Video service as part of its Prime subscription, however, there are options to buy access to other channels, such as CBS and the Coda Collection – which featured Dave Grohl’s What Drives Us.

According to Cnet, this is Amazon’s biggest acquisition since it bought Whole Foods for $13.7 billion in 2017.