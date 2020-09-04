iPhone 12S breaks cover to make its debut early next year

Apple is all set to unveil its flagship iPhone 12 next month, after it pushed back the original September release following COVID-related production delays.

The tech giant is lining up four iPhone 12 models, ranging from the 5.4-inch iPhone 12, to the whopping 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max, but it looks like another device will be joining the ranks: the iPhone 12S.

Twitter leaker Komiya has shared a schedule for Apple's upcoming iPhones, stretching from Q4 2020 to Q4 2021, stipulating that the dates are when we'll see the smartphones on Apple's official store, and presumably at retail in general.

In the immediate release window, we're looking at the debut of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro which will join the iPhone SE, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11. The new flagships are set to launch in October.

But what really caught our eye is the reference to the iPhone 12S, which will be making its appearance between Q2 and Q4 2021.

On official storeQ4 2020 ~ Q1 2021iPhone SEiPhone XRiPhone 11iPhone 12iPhone 12 ProQ2 2021 ~ Q4 2021iPhone SEiPhone 11iPhone 12siPhone 12iPhone 12 ProSeptember 3, 2020

Komiya doesn't elaborate on what the iPhone 12S is, but we suspect it refers to the fifth iPhone 12 model we've heard about that will be cheaper than the base iPhone 12 model, thanks to the lack of 5G.

The device is reported to be launching in early 2021, and could retail for around $800. While that's not as affordable as the 5G-capable OnePlus Nord, it will still undercut the 5G iPhone 12, so if you've bought into Apple's ecosystem and want to remain there, the iPhone 12S looks like it'll be your cheapest option.