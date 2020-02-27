iPhone 12 looks ready to take on the Galaxy S20 in this new trailer

The iPhone 12 reveal isn't happening for another few months, with the reveal set for Apple's WWDC keynote this summer. That doesn't mean we're bereft of details on the handset, with the rumoured specs flying around since last year.

So far, the device is set to support 5G, and feature four cameras and wireless power sharing. There' may even be up to four different models on offer at launch/ While none of this has been officially confirmed, that hasn't stopped the internet from speculating on what the new iPhone might look like, and YouTube channel Phone Industry has done one better, mocking up an entire concept video.

With a 6.7-inch screen, A14 Apple chipset, and an in-display fingerprint scanner and front-facing camera, the high tech specs are housed in a much curvier chassis than we've become accustomed to, reminiscent of the older models from yesteryear.

The quad camera is a highlight of the video; the iPhone 12 is reported to feature a 48MP main camera, ultra-wide-angle, telephoto lens, and time-of-flight depth sensor. That's not quite on par with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra's 108MP camera, it's a big leap from the iPhone 11's 12MP lenses.

The concept iPhone in the video is similar to one we saw last year which we'd expect, given that both renders are based on leaked and rumoured specs.

Apple will undoubtedly unveil iOS 14 at WWDC which may include an iPad-like multitasking feature in place of the sluggish carousel that exists now on iOS 13.

But before the iPhone 12 makes its debut, we've got the budget to mid-tier iPhone SE 2 to look forward to in March which is set to give the Samsung Galaxy S10e a run for its money.

