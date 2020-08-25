iPhone 12 hits back at Samsung Galaxy 20 – won't be beaten yet

Apple's iPhone 12 is on the horizon, and while some of its specs are still under wraps, we've heard a lot about the new device, including 5G network support, an advanced 3D camera system, welcome new software features, and a rapid new 5nm A14 system of a chip (SoC).

One aspect that has had a question mark hanging over it is the capability of the handset's display; the iPhone 12 will be available in four models – with a possible fifth, cheaper variant added to the lineup – and there have been rumours of the Pro models sporting a panel that could easily take on the Samsung Galaxy S20.

A couple of months ago, we heard that a couple of the iPhone 12 models could be touting a 120Hz display, but that seemed to have been shot down last month when it looked like the iPhone 12 Pro models wouldn't be getting 120Hz panels after all.

However, industry insider Jon Prosser has said that the iPhone 12 isn't down for the count just yet.

Don’t give up on 120hz on 12 Pro yet...August 23, 2020

Prosser tweeted that Apple fans shouldn't give up on the 120Hz display for the iPhone 12 Pro models. He stresses that he doesn't know for sure adding that the devices won't have an LTPO display, and he doesn't know if the feature will be present for launch, but that there's "enough evidence" from his sources to suggest that we should hold out hope for a 120Hz display to make it to this year's phones.

Max Weinbach chimed in to say that the prototype models have full 120Hz displays but doubts that it will be present at launch; while the hardware is capable of supporting it, the "software and calibration just isn’t there for it."

So don't count the iPhone 12 out just yet – with Android phones easily hitting 90Hz at budget/ mid-tier level, like the OnePlus Nord for example, Apple really needs to up the ante from its 60Hz standard that bogged down the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, and this is the way to do it.