iPhone 11R design unmasked for the first time, and it has a chunky camera bump

Apple is having a tough time keeping the lid on its next-generation iPhone models. We're still four months away from the launch and we've already seen a number of high-resolution renders of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max follow-ups, purportedly called iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max. However, we've never seen the successor to the mid-range iPhone XR... until now.

The iPhone 11R, or whatever Apple decides to call it, is widely-tipped to cost as much as the current-generation iPhone XR, which will set you back £749 SIM-free. Serial tipster @OnLeaks has published an early look at the design of the more affordable iPhone based on CAD models used during the manufacturing process at Foxconn.

Since these designs are used to manufacture the handsets themselves and allow third-party firms to build smartphone cases for the as-yet unannounced devices, these types of leaks almost always have a solid track record.

Twitter leakster @OnLeaks collaborated with Indian gadget blog Pricebaba to publish the high-resolution render. According to the new iPhone 11R leak, the next-generation handset looks almost identical to its predecessor.

In fact, from the front it really is identical. On the back of the phone, Apple has added a secondary lens that will purportedly be used to improve optical zoom capabilities.

It looks like Apple will use the same square camera bump design, housed in the top left-hand corner of the rear panel. The dual-lens and LED flash will seemingly be arranged in a triangle-shape, similar to the iPhone 11 Max.

This will create a consistent design language across the next-generation iPhone line-up, with the same square-shaped camera bumps, which will purportedly not protrude from the body as much as the iPhone X and iPhone XS.

While that's undoubtedly a positive, the sheer size of the camera bump looks a little unwieldy, especially compared to triple-camera designs on other phones, like the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus or Huawei P30.

Although previous leaks published by the tipster have proven to be extremely reliable, although we'd recommend always taking these kind of images with a pinch of salt. Provided that Apple sticks with its typical launch schedule, we'll probably see the new iPhone unveiled on-stage by CEO Tim Cook and co. in early September.