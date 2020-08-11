iPad 2020 gets ESSENTIAL upgrade to blow Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 out of the water

Apple's upcoming iPad range has yet to be revealed, but that doesn't mean we're completely in the dark when it comes to what to expect. Based on current rumours and leaks, Apple should be launching two iPads in the not too distant future; a 10.8-inch iPad set for a 2020 release, and an 8.5-inch iPad following next year.

These tablets will be poised to take on Samsung's recently revealed Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus which made their debut at Unpacked. But just as Samsung announced its tablets' upgrade, a rumour has slipped out about the new iPads that has already left the Tab S7 lagging behind.

According to Twitter leaker Komiya_kj, the Apple Pencil is going to overshadow Samsung's S-Pen, with hugely improved latency. Samsung has just shaved the S-Pen down to 9ms, finally matching the Apple Pencil, but it's too little too late, with the leaker revealing that Apple has further whittled the latency of its Apple Pencil down to just 3ms.

The tweet came hot on the heels of Unpacked, and when another Twitter user asked outright if this was in relation to the Apple Pencil, Komiya_kj confirmed that this was the case.

The improved pencil could launch alongside the new iPad later this year, but it may come with a hefty price tag - especially if the rumoured photodetectors make it into the tech.

We don't know when we'll see the new iPad but we suspect they could be revealed at Apple's September event, and launch alongside the iPhone 12 in its delayed October release window.

Source: Tom's Guide