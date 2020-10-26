Incredible Nectar mattress offer: Get $399 of freebies in biggest ever giveaway

If you're in the market for a Nectar mattress, now's the time to buy. Nectar's Early Halloween Sale is on right now, meaning a mountain of freebies will be sent home with every mattress purchase. It's Nectar's biggest ever giveaway, providing you with everything you need to have a luxurious night's sleep.

Yup, a whopping $399 worth of sleep goodies will be yours when you buy any mattress from the Nectar range, which is currently at the top of our best mattress guide. You'll get a free mattress protector, set of sheets and a premium pillow, and it doesn't matter which mattress you buy as all sizes qualify.

This is one of Nectar's best ever offers. It's so good that even the best Nectar mattress Black Friday deals will have to work hard to rival it. Need more options? Check out the top Black Friday mattress deals we've found for you.

Nectar giveaway: Free sleep accessories with every mattress

Worth up to $399! It doesn't matter which mattress you buy, all Nectar mattress purchases qualify for the freebies offer, which is added at checkout. You will receive a free mattress protector, sheet set and Premium pillow alongside our highest-ranking mattress.View Deal

We've judged the Nectar mattress the top choice in the US right now. With a fantastic 100-night trial and a lifetime warranty, you can buy with confidence – knowing you won't be stuck with something that doesn't work for you. It has a medium-to-firm support level, cooling technology, and the company is even climate-neutral so there's peace of mind all round.

For more detailed information about the Nectar mattress, see our Nectar mattress review. Or to see how it matches up against its closest competitor, check out this Casper vs Nectar head-to-head so you can make sure you're choosing the perfect mattress for you.