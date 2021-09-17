These James Bond-themed Adidas UltraBoosts will make you feel like Daniel Craig – and I want them

"I thought Christmas only comes once a year", Pierce Brosnan famously said in 1999's The World Is Not Enough, but if you're an Adidas UltraBoost and James Bond fan, you'll celebrate Christmas twice this year thanks to this 007 inspired UltraBoost collection that celebrates the release of the 25th Bond film, No Time To Die.

No Time To Die was massively delayed (thanks, covid!), but it seems we'll be able to witness Daniel Craig's last take on the iconic British spy in late September; finally! And if you're a true James Bond fan, you must attend the screening wearing a pair of the new Adidas x 007 collab Ultraboosts.

As well as looking cool, the stylised new designs are complemented with the pure functionality of the celebrated Adidas UltraBoost range. The BOOST midsole on each shoe provides an ultimate level of energy return. Made from solid granular material known as ‘TPU’, BOOST delivers incredible energy return in every step and superior cushioning and durability in all conditions.

Adidas x 007 Colection: how to get a pair of James Bond-themed kicks

The UltraBOOST DNA White Tuxedo will be available exclusively via the Adidas app to Creators Club members from 17 September 2021. The remaining collaborative designs will follow on 24 September 2021 at Adidas, select retail stores and wholesale accounts.

To celebrate the launch of the collection, Adidas will be giving fans a chance to win pairs via an interactive AR experience on Instagram through the month of September. Delivered via an MI6-style briefing on Instagram, fans can participate in an augmented reality scavenger hunt across a map of the franchise’s most iconic locations in London.

(Image credit: adidas)

Adidas UltraBoost DNA White Tuxedo

First to launch in the partnership is the UltraBoost DNA White Tuxedo – a limited-edition iteration of the silhouette that celebrates one of James Bond’s best-known style statements, available exclusively to Adidas Creators Club members via the Adidas app and select retail stores. The updated design centers on a white base, complete with a James Bond motif on the tongue and finished with the iconic 007 insignia, for a sleek, minimalist look in honour of the world’s coolest secret agent.

(Image credit: adidas)

Adidas UltraBoost 20 Black Tuxedo

This colourway embodies James Bond’s classic black tuxedo. Inspired by thrilling action scenes in No Time To Die, this running shoe features responsive cushioning and a graphic on the sock liner pulled straight from the backdrop of a scene set in Cuba.

(Image credit: adidas)

Adidas UltraBoost 20 Q Branch

Honoring Q Branch, the birthplace of wearable tech, is celebrated through the inclusion of a hidden pocket in the lace-cage of the shoe. 😉

(Image credit: adidas)

Adidas Ultraboost 20 No Time To Die Villain – Safin

Inspired by the latest Bond villain, Safin, this design is reminiscent of the look of rough concrete, with the lace cage that mimicking Safin's porcelain mask and a sock liner imprinted with details straight from his bunker.