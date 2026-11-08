No screen, no app, just a camera that prints

In Summary The DA1 is a screen-free instant-print camera that produces black-and-white photos using thermal paper rather than traditional film.

Designed by Twogather, it has no app, image gallery or digital memory, encouraging users to share physical prints straight after taking them.

Available in Neon and Clear finishes, it starts at $98 (around £75), although pre-orders are currently limited to the US.

I take hundreds of photos on my phone, but how many actually make it off the screen? Twogather has tackled this with its new DA1 Camera, a compact digital camera that prints your photos as soon as you take them.

There's no screen to check, no app to open and no gallery full of forgotten pictures. The DA1 uses a built-in thermal printer to produce black-and-white photos on a roll of paper, giving you something physical to keep or hand to someone else.

(Image credit: Twogather)

A camera that skips the digital fuss

The DA1 takes a photograph by capturing a moment, rather than having you spend time looking at a screen afterwards. Press the shutter and the camera produces a physical print, ready to be shared, collected or added to a journal.

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Unlike traditional instant cameras, it doesn't use photographic film. Instead, its built-in thermal printer uses heat to create images on specialist paper, meaning there's no ink or film cartridge to replace. You will, however, need to keep a supply of refill rolls handy.

The approach also means there's no digital storage. Twogather describes the DA1 as having no memory, so there's no option to revisit your shots in a gallery or transfer them to your phone later. Once printed, the photograph is the finished product.

It's an interesting contrast to cameras such as the Fujifilm Instax mini Evo 2, which combines digital photography with instant printing and lets you choose which images to print. The DA1 goes the opposite way, removing the opportunity to review and edit altogether.

Two finishes and a handful of useful accessories

The DA1 comes in two versions, called Neon and Clear. Both share a rounded-square design with a prominent circular lens, but the Clear version exposes the internal components, circuitry and printing mechanism, giving it an unusual see-through aesthetic. Neon, meanwhile, goes for a more colourful exterior.

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There are a few accessories to make it more practical, too. A screw-on viewfinder helps with framing, while the included wrist strap and belt clip offer different ways to carry it. Each camera bundle also comes with five colour markers, allowing you to doodle on the black-and-white prints or add a handwritten message before passing them on.

A neck strap is available separately for anyone who would rather wear the camera around their neck.

How much does the DA1 camera cost?

Twogather has priced the DA1 Neon at $98 (approximately £75), while the transparent Clear version costs $110 (around £84). Those prices are before shipping and taxes, and the camera is currently available for pre-order in the US, with deliveries promised for November 2026.

Thermal paper refills are also available, priced between $18 and $25 on the official website. The company estimates that each roll can produce around 50 or more photographs, although actual results will depend on usage. The paper is also described as BPA-free.

There's one important catch for UK buyers: Twogather is currently only accepting pre-orders for US customers, with international availability yet to be confirmed.