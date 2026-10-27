Fujifilm's premium Instax camera upgrade is the epitome of neo-retro - bigger screen, wider view, auto video capture

In Summary Fujifilm has upgraded its popular Instax mini Evo camera with a new model.

The Instax mini Evo camera adds a much bigger LCD screen on the rear.

It will be available from the end of November for £229.99.

Fujilfim has upgraded arguably its most popular Instax camera, with a bigger screen, a wider field of view, and an Immersive Movie feature that automatically captures clips when you're taking photos.

The Instax mini Evo 2 has a tweaked retro design, not least to fit a 4.5-inch LCD display on the rear – up from the 2.7-inch version on the previous model. It also includes a new Instax Expanded View camera feature to capture wider shots.

As for Immersive Movie, this records up to four seconds leading up to each photo taken by the camera. It's an optional feature, but allows for memories to be stored beyond each still.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

Other features include 10 lens effects and 10 film effects to alter the look of images and video. The camera itself owes much to the heritage of analogue photography, with controls that work and feel authentic.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

There's a macro mode for close-ups, while images can be taken in up to 600 dpi. Exposure is adjustable too.

As this is an Instax camera, it can not only take and store digital photos, you can print them through the built-in Instax printer. And you can connect your smartphone and print images that are stored on your device (via the Instax mini Evo app).

Your smartphone can also be used to control the camera for remote shooting.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

The Instax mini Evo 2 charges through USB-C, accepts 2 x 3-inch Instax mini film, has a microSD card slot to expand the storage, and comes with a shoulder strap in the box.

It is priced at £229.99 and will be available from the end of November. You'll be able to pre-order it from numerous UK retailers, including Amazon, John Lewis and Jessops. It'll then be available to purchase more widely, including from Argos and Very.