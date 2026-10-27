Fujifilm's premium Instax camera upgrade is the epitome of neo-retro - bigger screen, wider view, auto video capture
The Fujifilm Instax mini Evo 2 takes hybrid photography to the next level
Fujilfim has upgraded arguably its most popular Instax camera, with a bigger screen, a wider field of view, and an Immersive Movie feature that automatically captures clips when you're taking photos.
The Instax mini Evo 2 has a tweaked retro design, not least to fit a 4.5-inch LCD display on the rear – up from the 2.7-inch version on the previous model. It also includes a new Instax Expanded View camera feature to capture wider shots.
As for Immersive Movie, this records up to four seconds leading up to each photo taken by the camera. It's an optional feature, but allows for memories to be stored beyond each still.
Other features include 10 lens effects and 10 film effects to alter the look of images and video. The camera itself owes much to the heritage of analogue photography, with controls that work and feel authentic.
There's a macro mode for close-ups, while images can be taken in up to 600 dpi. Exposure is adjustable too.
As this is an Instax camera, it can not only take and store digital photos, you can print them through the built-in Instax printer. And you can connect your smartphone and print images that are stored on your device (via the Instax mini Evo app).
Your smartphone can also be used to control the camera for remote shooting.
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The Instax mini Evo 2 charges through USB-C, accepts 2 x 3-inch Instax mini film, has a microSD card slot to expand the storage, and comes with a shoulder strap in the box.
It is priced at £229.99 and will be available from the end of November. You'll be able to pre-order it from numerous UK retailers, including Amazon, John Lewis and Jessops. It'll then be available to purchase more widely, including from Argos and Very.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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