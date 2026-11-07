In Summary Lemki Robotix has created a 3D-printed camper using more than 7,000 recycled plastic bottles.

The lightweight shell combines recycled polypropylene with fibreglass and weighs just 250kg.

Inside, there's a sleeping area, kitchenette, storage and battery-powered off-grid technology.

Film photography might be enjoying a modern-day revival, but Lomography is taking the nostalgia a step further with a new gold-plated version of its Lomo MC-A 35mm film camera.

Celebrating the camera's first birthday, the special edition arrives alongside a glossy black alternative, with both models benefiting from a handful of improvements.

The headline attraction is the Lomo MC-A Gold Plated, which does exactly what its name suggests. It features genuine gold plating alongside a rich brown leather covering, giving the compact camera a distinctly old-school luxury aesthetic.

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It's accompanied by the new MC-A Noir, which takes a different approach with a glossy black finish and chunky, textured black leather.

Of course, there's more to the MC-A than its appearance. Both new editions retain the camera's 32mm f/2.8 multi-coated glass lens, which features five elements arranged across five groups and can stop down to f/16. Photographers get automatic focusing as well as zone focusing, with a minimum focusing distance of 0.4 metres.

(Image credit: Lomography)

There's also plenty of control for those who prefer to get hands-on. The MC-A offers automatic, aperture-priority and fully manual shooting modes, alongside a built-in Xenon flash for that unmistakable direct-flash film aesthetic. Multiple exposures are supported, too, giving creative photographers another reason to experiment.

Following feedback from its community, Lomography has introduced several small and useful refinements. Film loading is now easier, the camera remembers its settings when switched off, and its automatic programme is more likely to select an f/3.5 aperture. The LCD information panel also keeps its settings visible for longer when the shutter button is half-pressed.

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The Gold Plated edition comes with a matching leather half-case and a complimentary glass lens filter set, adding to its premium appeal.

Both limited-edition cameras are available to pre-order now, with shipping expected to begin in December. The Gold Plated model costs £549, while the Noir edition is priced at £499. For comparison, the standard MC-A costs £449.

This sure is a more extravagant way to enjoy 35mm photography, but Lomography clearly isn't interested in letting the analogue revival lose its sense of fun. And if you're going to embrace the nostalgia, you might as well do it in gold.