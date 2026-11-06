Samsung's rival to AirPods Max leak online – Galaxy Studio over-ears could arrive with S27 phones early next year

Samsung is expected to launch a pair of over-ear headphones alongside its Galaxy S27 series of phones in early 2027.

The existence of these headphones was first revealed by code strings in the Galaxy Wearable app, but now there's a slightly more official confirmation, from the FCC.

As uncovered by SamMobile, a few more details about a new Samsung product numbered SM-U700 have appeared online. It confirms the location of the regulatory label, with a partial image of the headphones included.

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This is still not a lot to go on, with the label's location on the headband shown, with a tiny glimpse of the swivel mechanism for the ear cups. Black and beige colours are confirmed, along with support for Bluetooth and Bluetooth LE.

That's about as far as we can go with this leak, leaving us none the wiser about many of the core details about these new headphones.

It's been some time since Samsung has released a set of over-ear headphones, with most of the focus on Galaxy Buds over the past few years. However, Samsung also owns a number of audio brands, and there have been no shortage of headphones from JBL and others.

(Image credit: FCC)

It's thought that Samsung is looking to produce a high-end set of headphones to compete with Apple's AirPods Max and provide a Galaxy ecosystem choice for those wanting an alternative to ear buds.

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Currently there's no date on the launch of Samsung's next phones, with past events suggesting that a January of February event is likely.

That's expected to give us the Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27 Plus, Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra. Adding the Galaxy Studio to the mix will make for a bumper event.

With the launch of the Galaxy Studio, Samsung might look to widen the support for audio codecs that it supports. While SBC and ACC will come as standard, Samsung's own format SSC will likely provide high-res support.

But those with an interest in high quality music, will likely be more interested in whether Samsung would expand to offers LDAC (a Sony technology) or aptX (owned by Qualcomm) to provide connections to other devices that don't offer SSC.