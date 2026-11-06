Xbox gives away 7 free games to play this weekend, including two for literally every Xbox Series X/S owner – strategy, action-shooters, indies and a much-loved FPS are all on offer

If you have am Xbox Series X or Series S and some spare time this weekend, Xbox has a bumper bundle of free games available to play – and you don't even need Xbox Game Pass for two of them.

There's a huge variety of titles on offer too, so no matter your gameplay type, there's something there for everyone.

Crime Boss: Rockay City Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Crime Boss: Rockay CIty and Anno 117: Pax Romana are both available right now for all Xbox Series X/S owners, regardless of whether you have Game Pass or not.

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Featuring an all-star cast – including the late Michael Madsen – Crime Boss: Rockay City is a co-op action-heist game with fast-paced combat and a twisted sense of humour. It also features a solo roguelike campaign, so you don't even need to gather friends to play.

Anno 117: Pax Romana is an altogether different affair. The real-time strategy / city building game sends you back to Roman times as you attempt to either follow the path set by history or rewrite your own.

Both of the games are available as part of Xbox's weekly Free Play Days promotion, which allows you to cram as much time with them as you can before the end of the weekend. After which, you can purchase them at a discount or subscribe to Game Pass to continue.

5 additional Xbox Free Play Days games (5 - 8 November)

If you do have Xbox Game Pass membership – Ultimate, Premium or Essential – a further five games are free to play this weekend.

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PayDay 3 is another FPS co-op heist action game. You can team up with three friends to take part in ambitious robberies.

There's Nowhere Prophet, a single-player card game with RPG and strategy elements, while Ball x Pit is actually my favourite of the bunch on offer this week. It combines tower defence, base-building and Arkanoid style brick bashing to unique effect.

Deceive Inc. is another multiplayer action shooter. And then there are the strategy games Age of Wonders 4 and Ixion.

All of the games have significant discounts if you want to purchase them after. You certainly won't be bored this weekend.