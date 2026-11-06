3 Nintendo Switch 2 accessories that should be on your wishlist ahead of shopping season

The Nintendo Switch 2 is a fantastic console, never more so than right now with the likes of the Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake and Switch Sports Resort arriving on Nintendo’s hybrid machine.

But a console is nothing without its accessories, and with sale season on the horizon and shoppers sharpening their clicking fingers, now is the time to start thinking about how you can make those long sessions in Hyrule even better.

There’s no guarantee that any of these essential Switch 2 accessories will get the deal treatment ahead of the festive season, but they should all be on your wishlist either way.

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(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller

The original Switch Pro Controller was widely regarded as one of the all-time great pads, so Nintendo was wise not to mess too much with the design on its Switch 2 sequel.

Like its predecessor, the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is supremely comfortable to hold, even more so now thanks to the new smooth matte finish. The button placement is perfect and the sticks feel great, even if Hall Effect would have been nice at this price.

I’m also a big fan of programmable rear buttons, of which Nintendo’s controller has two. Even if you don’t think you need them, it only takes one game that has a particularly awkward default control scheme to convince you otherwise.

They’re also a lot easier to find than the dedicated screenshot button, if you’re the kind of person who takes a lot of those. The D-Pad is great too, so much so that it only makes me bemoan how bad the Joy-Con’s equivalent is.

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One other thing to shout out is the Switch 2 Pro Controller’s brilliant battery life. At around 40 hours, it leaves most other pads in the dust, and while I admittedly love the PS5’s DualSense and its arsenal of unique features, having to plug the thing in every few days is a real pain. With the Pro Controller I rarely worry about having to reach for a charging cable.

There are plenty of cheaper third-party controller options around now, but the official option is hard to top.

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(Image credit: SanDisk)

SanDisk microSD Express Card

The significantly more powerful hardware that powers the Switch 2 compared to its predecessor means it’s capable of playing modern AAA games in a way the Switch just wasn’t.

This is obviously great news, but the downside is that if you plan to load up your shiny new console with the likes Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Cyberpunk 2077, all of which weigh in at above 60GB, you’re going to hit the ceiling of the Switch 2’s 256GB internal storage very quickly indeed.

Even more annoying is that your old microSD cards won’t work, as the Switch 2 only accepts the newer microSD Express standard. These cards are not cheap, but they’re fast, and if you have a large library of games and don’t want to spend as much time deleting and reinstalling them as you do playing, you’re probably going to need one eventually.

This 512GB card from SanDisk is certainly an investment, but with it I’ve managed to install nearly all of the Switch 2 games I’ve added to my library at launch, allowing me to hop between Night City, Hyrule and the Mushroom Kingdom in all of their 1080p-and-above glory at will.

Less wallet-whacking 256GB cards that double the built-in storage capacity are also available and might be a better option for some, but if you like to play lots of meaty RPGs on the go and are, like me, tired of carefully managing your downloaded games like items in a Resident Evil hip pouch, a bigger card will probably be worth it in the long run. Especially if you can grab one for a rare sale price.

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds

SteelSeries’ excellent Arctis GameBuds aren’t just for the Switch 2, but they are a great choice if you want to upgrade your audio experience with Nintendo’s console.

As well as being extremely comfortable and well made, these minimalist buds come with a 2.4Ghz dongle that you plug into your console’s USB-C port. This all but eliminates the latency that plagues Bluetooth headphones for gaming (although Bluetooth is also supported).

The headphones sound superb, and feature surprisingly good ANC that can be toggled in the SteelSeries companion app. Here you’ll also find custom EQ settings for a huge number of games, which are regularly updated.

It really makes a difference to have an audio profile specifically created for a game or genre, and ensures those 6mm sound as impressive as they can.

The GameBuds have physical button controls as opposed to the touch alternative, which I personally prefer on earbuds that don’t have as large of a surface area as over-ear headphones. At around 10 hours, battery life is very solid too.

While I have admittedly paired my AirPods Pro with my Switch 2 on a number of occasions and had a decent enough time, it’s only when I go back to the GameBuds that I remember how much better a dedicated gaming-focused device is.