Xiaomi's 10-in-1 smart air fryer with sous vide and steam functions is now available in the UK
It first launched earlier this year
The Xiaomi Mijia Smart Steam Air Fryer 7L has finally launched in the UK and Europe, following its initial announcement earlier this year. As its name suggests, it's more than a standard air fryer, offering 10 cooking functions, including steam and sous vide.
To accommodate these additional cooking modes, the appliance features an integrated 1.5-litre water tank positioned on top of the unit. This makes it easy to access and refill when using the steam function.
The air fryer is available now for £159.99/€179.99 through Xiaomi's online store.
It offers a temperature range of 30°C to 230°C, alongside 25 preset recipes to help users get started. Settings can be adjusted using the integrated LCD display and dial, whilst other cooking functions include frying, baking and defrosting.
There's also smart functionality built in, with the Mijia Smart Steam Air Fryer 7L connecting to the Xiaomi Home app. Through the app, users can browse more than 100 recipes and access additional controls. The appliance is also compatible with Google Home, allowing it to fit into an existing smart home setup.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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