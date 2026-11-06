Your Xbox Series X just became a "Pro" console through one simple upgrade – you won't need to buy a new Xbox anytime soon

There's been a lot of talk about Project Helix, PS6 and next-generation consoles in general, but there's still a lot of life in the current-gen yet. Indeed, Xbox Series X and Series S owners could even be getting an upgrade soon that'll give their consoles a "Pro" boost.

It is reported that developers can now use AMD FSR 4.1 technology on Xbox Series X/S games, potentially improving graphical clarity and frame rates.

While this isn't technically an upgrade for the console itself, it'll seem like one. Based on FSR 4.1 implementation in PC games and on the Xbox Ally X so far, titles that currently support it exhibit big improvements.

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Like PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) on the PS5 Pro and Nvidia's DLSS, FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution) allows developers to run games at lower resolutions, with the technology cleverly and almost imperceptibly upscaling the image to a higher-res.

This therefore allows hardware resources to focus on other areas instead, such as frame rates. And over the years, AMD's tech has improved so dramatically that FSR 4.1 produces great results on existing hardware.

When will the Xbox Series X/S "Pro" upgrade arrive?

Of course, this will require developers to support it in their games, but if you look at the rapid adoption of PSSR and PSSR 2.0 in PlayStation 5 games since the PS5 Pro was released, that shouldn't be a barrier.

Our sister title, Windows Central, suggests that some games have already shown big wins on the Xbox Ally X handheld – where FSR 4.1 has been appearing first. It claims games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Gears of War: E-Day gave more consistent frame rates with it activated.

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Fingers crossed that we'll start to see it appear on the Xbox Series X/S consoles soon, on some of the bigger games. That way we'll have more than enough to be distracted by until the full next-gen of gaming arrives.