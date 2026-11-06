One of Japan's most underrated watchmakers has unveiled a stunning new automatic model that takes inspiration from an ancient weapon

Orient Star has produced mechanical timepieces since 1951, and while it may not enjoy the same mainstream recognition as some of its compatriots, the brand has quietly built a reputation for craftsmanship and distinctive designs.

Its latest creation, the Sakigake Three Hand, is an automatic watch that draws on the silhouette of a traditional Japanese yumi bow, pairing flowing lines with a surprisingly minimalist dial.

The collection marks the beginning of Orient Star's new Sakigake Design Project, introduced as part of the brand's 75th anniversary celebrations.

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Sakigake translates to 'forerunner' in Japanese, which seems appropriate, as these watches mark a departure from some of the company's most recognisable design features.

A different kind of Japanese craftsmanship

The most interesting aspect of the Sakigake is its case and bracelet design, which flow into one another.

Orient Star says the shape was inspired by the traditional Japanese yumi bow, known for its elegant curves and distinctive asymmetrical silhouette.

The company describes the design philosophy as 'supple strength', combining soft, flowing surfaces with the solidity of stainless steel.

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(Image credit: Orient Star)

The 38.7mm case features deeply grooved lugs that blend into the newly developed bracelet, creating an almost continuous line from one side of the watch to the other.

The bracelet itself uses rounded centre links and H-shaped connecting links, complemented by a slim, push-button trifold clasp.

At 11.8mm thick, the Sakigake isn't exceptionally slim, but its relatively compact diameter should appeal to people who prefer understated everyday watches over oversized statement pieces.

Less really is more

Orient Star’s mechanical watches have long been known for their distinctive power reserve indicators, a feature introduced in 1996 that has become a signature.

For the Sakigake, the brand removed that indicator entirely, along with the traditional date window.

Instead, the dial features three central hands, flower-petal-inspired faceted hour markers, and a subtle sunburst finish.

(Image credit: Orient Star)

The watch comes in three colours, gold, silver, and light blue, plus a fourth copper-coloured version limited to 900 pieces, each with an individual serial number engraved on the sapphire exhibition caseback.

The Sakigake Three Hand uses the newly developed in-house F7542 automatic movement, which offers more than 50 hours of power reserve and a stated accuracy of +15 to -5 seconds per day.

Other features include a dual-curved sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective coating and a sapphire exhibition caseback. The watch is rated to 100 metres of water resistance.

The Sakigake Three Hand collection is now listed at Orient Star UK. The three regular models cost £914.99 each, while the copper-dial limited edition is priced at £999.99. International availability TBC.