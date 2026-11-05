Piaget’s new watch reimagines camouflage in Andy Warhol-inspired pop art colours
Piaget collaborates with The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts on limited edition camouflage watch
Piaget has teamed up with The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts on its new limited edition watch. Inspired by the ‘Camouflage’ self-portraits that Warhol created in 1986, the new Piaget Andy Warhol Camouflage features a pop art-coloured dial made from ornamental stones.
This watch launch marks the second time Piaget has collaborated with The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts. Warhol owned seven watches from Piaget, and the watch manufacturer paid tribute to this with its Andy Warhol collection, which features permanent, yearly and limited edition timepieces.
The new Piaget Andy Warhol Camouflage retains the collection’s signature case and dial style, but with a bright, camo design. It somewhat goes against what camouflage is actually for, as the Piaget Andy Warhol Camouflage is definitely not something that will blend into the background but shown off instead.
The case of the Piaget Andy Warhol Camouflage is crafted from white gold, and has Piaget’s iconic gadrooned cushion shaping. The crown sits nestled into the case so the frame appears smooth all the way around, a style which is synonymous with Piaget’s Andy Warhol collection.
The dial is what will catch your attention. At the base is satin-finished gold and rose gold which is overlapped with sodalite and turquoise ornamental stones. This layout – which is made up of 27 pieces – gives the watch a three-dimensional feel and a subtle camouflage pattern that’s displayed in blue, green, yellow and pink.
Aside from the colours and pattern, the dial of the Piaget Andy Warhol Camouflage is quite simple. It has the Piaget logo at 12 o’clock, and white gold dauphine hands which match the case.
Powered by the in-house, ultra-thin self-winding 501 P1 movement, the Piaget Andy Warhol Camouflage has 40 hours of power reserve. It has a 28,800 frequency, and is made of 23 jewels, although you won’t be able to see it.
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The caseback on the Piaget Andy Warhol Camouflage is closed, and features Andy Warhol’s famous signature. The Piaget logo is also present, and it includes the number of timepieces. The watch is finished with a blue leather strap.
In keeping with the year 1986, when Andy Warhol created its Camouflage self-portraits, the Piaget Andy Warhol Camouflage is limited to 86 pieces. Pricing is available on request.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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