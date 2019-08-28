Huawei Mate 30 Pro design is FINALLY unmasked ahead of the release date

If you're hoping for a surprise during the Huawei Mate 30 announcement, stop reading this now. Prolific tipster Ice Universe has shared a leaked poster of the feverishly-anticipated Huawei Mate 30 Pro which reveals the final design and hints at some of the new capabilities coming to the flagship smartphone.

Ice Universe, who has an unbeaten track record when it comes to leaking as-yet unannounced products – with a particular penchant for Samsung, shared the poster on Twitter, writing: "Can be 100% sure, this is a real poster leaked."

The design in the marketing material is very close to previous rumours – with a quadruple camera system in a new circular design at the top of the rear panel. It's a pretty dramatic departure from the previous design, which had three cameras and LED flash arranged in a square camera bump design.

(Image credit: @UniverseIce / Twitter)

The square-camera aesthetic is mooted for the iPhone 11 series, and the Google Pixel 4 – both due to launch in the coming months. So, it's nice to see Huawei changing things up again this year. Around the circular camera design is a series of rings, although it's unclear whether the camera will be raised up from the rest of the back panel, or whether it will be flat. Unlike the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro, the LED flash will not be included in the camera module, but relegated to the side.

As with previous Huawei flagship smartphones, the camera will be co-engineered with camera brand Leica. Unlike rival Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus with their selfie camera cut-out in the display, Huawei is sticking with the notch design at the top of the display.

This time around, the notch is a little less curvy and slightly smaller – although not by much. Just like the iPhone XS Max, the notch at the top of the display will likely house a facial recognition system, similar to Face ID.

Unfortunately, the leaked poster doesn't confirm every rumour we've heard about the Huawei Mate 30 series. Tipsters have claimed the Mate 30 Pro will boast a powerhouse internal hardware spec, and even a OnePlus 7 Pro-matching 90Hz screen. T3 will have all of the news as it's confirmed.