How to watch Liverpool vs Brentford and live stream Premier League from anywhere

Liverpool return to top-flight action for the first time in two weeks, against a Brentford team wounded by their heaviest defeat of the season. These sides played out a riotously entertaining 3-3 thriller in September, so keep reading for your full guide to getting a Liverpool vs Brentford live stream and watching the Premier League game online from anywhere.

The lesser-spotted Reds' last Premier League game was that rollercoaster 2-2 draw with Chelsea, a result that all but handed the title to Man City. However, the absences of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane add plenty of intrigue to proceedings. Dogo Jota and Roberto Firmino are outstanding players, but do they go together?

David Raya is back in training but not ready to return to action for the Bees, who have sorely missed their first-choice keeper.

Will we get a winner this time? We've got all the info on how to live stream Liverpool vs Brentford from anywhere. And if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions.

Liverpool vs Brentford kick-off time

The Liverpool vs Brentford game is being played at Anfield and kicks off at 2pm GMT on Sunday, January 16.

That makes it a 9am ET / 6am PT start in the US. It'll be a late night for Premier League fans in Australia, with the game starting at 1am AEDT on Sunday night/Monday morning.

How to live stream Liverpool vs Brentford if you're abroad

If you're out of the country right now, you can still get access to a live stream - simply drop a shoulder and a shimmy, and use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of Sling or Optus Sport when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

ExpressVPN is the top dog of VPN providers with its excellent speed, plethora of security features, and, of course, its ability to unlock geo-restricted content and get you the best seat in the house for Liverpool vs Brentford. Better still, it offers new customers a 30-day money back guarantee, allowing you to give it a shot and find out if it's actually the service for you, before you part with your hard-earned money. Better still, right now you can save 49% and receive an additional 3 months with your plan for free. - Try out ExpressVPN 100% risk free to stream Liverpool vs Brentford

Can you watch Liverpool vs Brentford in the UK?

Unfortunately, no broadcasters are showing the Liverpool vs Brentford game in the UK. However, there are plenty of games on TV on Sunday afternoon, with Sky Sports showing West Ham vs Leeds at 2pm and Tottenham vs Arsenal at 4.30pm, and BT Sport showing both Monaco vs Clermont and Venezia vs Empoli at 2pm, Troyes vs Lyon at 4pm, and Roma vs Cagliari at 5pm. If you aren't in the country right now, using a VPN will allow you to tune in just like you would if you were at home.

(Image credit: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

How to live stream Liverpool vs Brentford anywhere else in the world

If you're looking to tune in from elsewhere, there's a Liverpool vs Brentford live stream for you that'll let you catch every pass, dribble and shot - and all of those dark arts too.

The game is being shown on USA Network in the US. If you don't have the channel on cable, OTT streaming service Sling TV includes USA Network in its Blue package, which costs $35 per month after a 3-day free trial. Kick-off is scheduled for 9am ET / 6am PT.

Those timings also apply in Canada, where you can tune in on DAZN, which is live streaming every game of the Premier League season. A subscription costs $20 a month or $150 for a year.

Fans based in Australia can watch Liverpool vs Brentford at 1am AEDT on Sunday night/Monday morning on Optus Sport, which costs AUS$15 per month and is showing every single game this season.

Abroad? Why not install a VPN so you can tune in just like you would if you were at home?

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and watch a Liverpool vs Brentford live stream as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.