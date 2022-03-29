How to watch Concert for Ukraine and live stream Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran performances from anywhere

ITV, STV and Livewire Pictures are working with Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) and Global in bringing together the likes of Becky Hill, Ed Sheeran, and Camila Cabello to spread a message of hope and support for Ukrainian citizens in this two-hour fundraiser event.
Hosted by Roman Kemp, Marvin Humes, and Emma Bunton, emotive performances will alternate with short films of the work being carried out to help those affected by the Ukrainian conflict. Throughout the evening, viewers will also be able to donate money to the cause.
Saleh Saeed, chief executive of the DEC, said: "Funds raised by this concert will make a real difference to those affected by the conflict, sending a strong message of love and enabling DEC charities to help now with urgent aid as well as helping to rebuild lives in the months and years ahead."
Make sure you don't miss the event with our guide on how to watch the Concert for Ukraine online and get a live stream no matter where you are in the world. Remember: even if you're abroad right now, you can always use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions.
What time can I watch the Concert for Ukraine live stream?
Taking place at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, the charity concert will be happening on Tuesday, March 29 from 8pm BST until 10pm BST.
How to live stream Concert for Ukraine online in the UK for free
- Desktop: Windows, Mac
- Mobiles: iOS, Android
- Streaming devices: Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Now TV
- Consoles: Xbox One, Xbox One S, Nvidia Shield
- Smart TVs: Samsung TV (2012 and later), FreeSat, YouView (BT, Talk Talk, Sony), Freeview Play, Virgin V6 Box
How to live stream Concert for Ukraine if you're abroad
If you're outside of the UK when the Concert for Ukraine is broadcast, you can still get access to a live stream - simply use the best VPN around to avoid geo-restrictions.
With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you will not be able to access ITV Hub and STV Player when you're overseas. But, if you are connected via a handy streaming VPN, you can hop onto an available server in the UK. This will hide your real IP address, tricking your ISP to think you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.
We recommend ExpressVPN, which has proven exceptionally reliable in unlocking geo-restricted content, as well as making your connection more secure.
How to donate during the Concert for Ukraine live stream
Of course, at the heart of this star-studded concert line-up is helping to raise money for a good cause. Donating to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal couldn't be easier.
There are a number of avenues to do so:
- Head directly to dec.org.uk
- Visiting www.justgiving.com/dec
- Call 01204 770 822
- CAF - Charities Aid Foundation
- PayPal
- Send a cheque via post
How to watch Concert for Ukraine online in Australia
Those Down Under who want to tune into performances from Ed Sheeran, Manic Street Preachers, Tom Odell, Nile Rodgers & Chic, and Snow Patrol will be able to do so the day after when ABC TV Plus broadcasts the fundraiser on 8.30pm AEDT on Wednesday, March 30.
ABC is free-to-air and you'll be able to watch the gig back on ABC iView for 30 days.
For those who want to donate in Australia, you can do so through BC Gives and via phone on 1300 939 000.