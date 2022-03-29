How to watch Concert for Ukraine and live stream Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran performances from anywhere

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

ITV, STV and Livewire Pictures are working with Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) and Global in bringing together the likes of Becky Hill, Ed Sheeran, and Camila Cabello to spread a message of hope and support for Ukrainian citizens in this two-hour fundraiser event.

Hosted by Roman Kemp, Marvin Humes, and Emma Bunton, emotive performances will alternate with short films of the work being carried out to help those affected by the Ukrainian conflict. Throughout the evening, viewers will also be able to donate money to the cause.

Saleh Saeed, chief executive of the DEC, said: "Funds raised by this concert will make a real difference to those affected by the conflict, sending a strong message of love and enabling DEC charities to help now with urgent aid as well as helping to rebuild lives in the months and years ahead."

Make sure you don't miss the event with our guide on how to watch the Concert for Ukraine online and get a live stream no matter where you are in the world. Remember: even if you're abroad right now, you can always use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions.

What time can I watch the Concert for Ukraine live stream?

Taking place at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, the charity concert will be happening on Tuesday, March 29 from 8pm BST until 10pm BST.

How to live stream Concert for Ukraine online in the UK for free

The Concert for Ukraine airs live on ITV1 on Tuesday March 29, starting at 8pm BST, with STV the place to watch if you're in Scotland. ITV is free-to-air and you can watch online with its on-demand platform, ITV Hub. This means you can live stream Concert for Ukraine on devices including:

Desktop: Windows, Mac

Windows, Mac Mobiles: iOS, Android

iOS, Android Streaming devices: Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Now TV

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Now TV Consoles: Xbox One, Xbox One S, Nvidia Shield

Xbox One, Xbox One S, Nvidia Shield Smart TVs: Samsung TV (2012 and later), FreeSat, YouView (BT, Talk Talk, Sony), Freeview Play, Virgin V6 Box

How to live stream Concert for Ukraine if you're abroad

If you're outside of the UK when the Concert for Ukraine is broadcast, you can still get access to a live stream - simply use the best VPN around to avoid geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you will not be able to access ITV Hub and STV Player when you're overseas. But, if you are connected via a handy streaming VPN, you can hop onto an available server in the UK. This will hide your real IP address, tricking your ISP to think you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

We recommend ExpressVPN, which has proven exceptionally reliable in unlocking geo-restricted content, as well as making your connection more secure.

How to donate during the Concert for Ukraine live stream

Of course, at the heart of this star-studded concert line-up is helping to raise money for a good cause. Donating to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal couldn't be easier.

There are a number of avenues to do so:

Head directly to dec.org.uk

Visiting www.justgiving.com/dec

Call 01204 770 822

CAF - Charities Aid Foundation

PayPal

Send a cheque via post

(Image credit: ITV)

How to watch Concert for Ukraine online in Australia